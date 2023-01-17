Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Local Rescue Unit Making Full Use of Drones and Advanced Technology for Search & RescueJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Affidavit: Sullivan Co. victim had recently broken up with killer
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Katie Arnold had broken up with accused murderer Donald Britt — partly over “his involvement in a robbery in Johnson City” — in the days before he allegedly fatally shot her through a window of her home, an affidavit for his arrest reveals. The document, filed Thursday, says that text messages […]
wjhl.com
Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides
Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups …. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups on Friday. Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot …. Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home. Veterans Voices: Shelved for years, unclaimed veteran …. Veterans Voices: Shelved for...
wcyb.com
Greene County man enters plea, sentenced for murder
(WCYB) — A Greene County, Tennessee man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in the death of a man whose body was found in a wrecked vehicle in June 2020. According to court officials, Adrian Kiser entered a plea agreement this week to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse.
Lee County, Va. agencies help Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Lee County, Virginia agencies are looking to help people in the Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs. The two have joined together to create an Amazon wish list of common items requested by people in the programs. The list consists of basic hygiene essentials as well as products for […]
Accused Sullivan Co. killer’s record includes three domestic violence incidents
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three separate domestic violence incidents — including one in which he reportedly pepper sprayed his ex-wife — are among numerous criminal charges and court cases in accused Sullivan County murderer Donald Britt’s past record. Britt, now charged with first-degree murder in the Wednesday shooting death of Katie Arnold and suspected in […]
wjhl.com
'Menace and Danger to Society': Sullivan County suspect linked to two homicides
Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday night Sullivan County shooting, has been connected to a second homicide, according to authorities. ‘Menace and Danger to Society’: Sullivan County suspect …. Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday...
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Kingsport Times-News
HCSO charges juvenile with making threats against Volunteer High
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information at around 5 p.m. Thursday about a social media post threatening the school.
State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. “It seems logical that we should be able to save that dog,” Lundberg told News […]
Johnson City Press
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport then wound up broke down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Greene Co. murder
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man arrested in 2020 after a body was found in a crashed vehicle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Greene County Court. According to court documents obtained by News Channel 11, Adrian Kiser pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse […]
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
993thex.com
UPDATE: Sullivan County murder suspect captured after crash in Johnson City
The search for a murder suspect wanted out of Sullivan County, Tennessee ended Thursday afternoon when the named suspect crashed an SUV in Johnson City. Sullivan County authorities had just released information about a vehicle obtained by Donald Harry Britt, 32, while eluding officers for several hours. The SUV that fit that description flipped while darting in and out of traffic on West Market Street, according to an eyewitness, just after 12 p.m. SCSO spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt issued a statement confirming Britt’s capture just minutes after the wreck.
DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
993thex.com
Unsuccessful burglars arrested after North Johnson City break-in attempt
Two men were arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after they attempted to break into a local business, but were unsuccessful. A report from Johnson City Police says Tyler Kirschbaum, 22, of Knoxville, and Corben Warren, 32, of Johnson City are both charged with attempted burglary. Officers responded to reports...
Augusta Free Press
Multi-state heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy In Virginia, Tennessee broken up
A large-scale heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought drugs from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee for redistribution has been broken up, and seven individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon. The four-count indictment was unsealed today following multiple arrests. Charged in the conspiracy...
Sheriff: 1 dead, suspect sought in Sullivan County shooting investigation
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said his office is searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday night. Cassidy confirmed to News Channel 11 that one person, identified only as a 36-year-old woman, was dead as a result of the shooting. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for Donald […]
WSET
7 indicted in large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy in Virginia and Tennessee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A federal grand jury in Abingdon has indicted seven people for their alleged involvement in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy that brought heroin and methamphetamine from Michigan into Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee. The four-count indictment was returned under seal last week and unsealed today following multiple arrests.
