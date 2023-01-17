Read full article on original website
Related
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control of hypertension in China
1. In this national survey study, the prevalence of hypertension significantly increased from 2004 – 2018 in community-dwelling adults in China. 2. Hypertension awareness, treatment, and control remained low throughout the entire study period. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Hypertension is a prevalent risk factor associated with negative outcomes,...
physiciansweekly.com
Respiratory Therapists’ Burnout During the COVID-19 Epidemic
The following is the summary of “Burnout Among Respiratory Therapists Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory Care by Strickland, et al. Healthcare professionals often struggle with burnout, which has been linked to negative results for patients, care providers, and employers. However, few...
physiciansweekly.com
Physical activity improves sleep quality and cortisol regulation
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, there was moderate evidence that physical activity was associated with lower cortisol levels. 2. Additionally, physical activity was associated with improvements in qualitative measures of sleep quality. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Cortisol is the main hormone associated with stress and is strongly...
physiciansweekly.com
Telehealth treatment is effective in managing behavior problems in children with developmental delay
1. In a randomized clinical trial, internet-delivered parent-child interaction therapy (iPCIT) was associated with improvements in externalizing behaviors, positive parenting skills, and decreased use of harsh and inconsistent discipline. 2. iPCIT therapy has high rates of parental satisfaction post-intervention. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Behavioral and externalizing concerns...
physiciansweekly.com
Nosocominal Pneumonia Following Cardiothoracic Surgery in Organ Dysfunction
The following is the summary of “Including Organ Dysfunctions in a Predictive Score for Nosocomial Pneumonia After Cardiothoracic Surgery” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory Care by Kortchinsky, et al. The clinical diagnosis of pneumonia developed in the intensive care unit following cardiothoracic surgery is difficult....
physiciansweekly.com
Inclusion of Pulmonary Autografts Technique in Bicuspid Aortic Valves Adults Having Ross Procedure
The following is the summary of “Long-term outcomes with the pulmonary autograft inclusion technique in adults with bicuspid aortic valves undergoing the Ross procedure” published in the January 2023 issue of Thoracic and Cardiovascular surgery by Starnes, et al. For people with bicuspid aortic valves, this study aims...
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing High Risk Complications in Octogenarians Following Elective L1-Si
The following is the summary of “Are Octogenarians at Higher Risk of Complications After Elective Lumbar Spinal Fusion Surgery? Analysis of a Cohort of 7880 Patients From the Kaiser Permanente Spine Registry” published in the December 2022 issue of Spine by Kuo et al. Review of medical records...
physiciansweekly.com
An Assessment of the Financial Stress of Kidney Stone Treatment: Nephrolithiasis
The following is the summary of “Financial Toxicity of Nephrolithiasis: The First Assessment of the Economic Stresses of Kidney Stone Treatment” published in the December 2022 issue of Urology by Green, et al. The purpose of this study is to examine the financial toxicity (FT) of kidney stone...
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing Aortic Repair in the Patients with Dialysis
The following is the summary of “Proximal aortic repair in dialysis patients: A national database analysis” published in the January 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Ogami, et al. Having dialysis is a known risk factor for worse outcomes following cardiac surgery. However, results from proximal...
physiciansweekly.com
Subcutaneous Vs. Transvenous ICDs Implantations: Perioperative Safety, Early Patient and Device Outcomes
The following is the summary of “Perioperative Safety and Early Patient and Device Outcomes Among Subcutaneous Versus Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Implantations” published in the December 2022 issue of Internal medicine by Healey et al. Patients at risk for cardiac arrest benefit from implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), however,...
physiciansweekly.com
Patients Receiving Complex Vs. Non-Complex PCI: P2Y12 Inhibitors Monotherapy
The following is the summary of “P2Y12 Inhibitors Monotherapy in Patients Undergoing Complex vs Non-Complex Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Trials” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart Journal by Oliva, et al. After the percutaneous coronary intervention, P2Y12 inhibitor (P2Y12i) monotherapy has emerged as...
physiciansweekly.com
Recruitment of LMIC Participants for Pivotal Drug Trials Approved by the U.S. FDA
The following is the summary of “Participant Recruitment From Low- and Middle-Income Countries for Pivotal Trials of Drugs Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration” published in the December 2022 issue of Internal medicine by Awan, et al. People from all over the world, including those living...
physiciansweekly.com
Treatment of Complicated Vs. Uncomplicated Acute Type B Aortic Dissection Using Endovascular Methods
The following is the summary of “Endovascular treatment of complicated versus uncomplicated acute type B aortic dissection” published in the January 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Spinelli, et al. The purpose of this study was to compare the results of thoracic endovascular aortic repair in...
physiciansweekly.com
Survival and Treatment Patterns of Early-stage NSCLC Patients with Locoregional Recurrence
The following is the summary of “Treatment patterns and survival of patients with locoregional recurrence in early-stage NSCLC: a literature review of real-world evidence” published in the October 2022 issue of Medicine by Bowes, et al. Patients who have been successfully treated for early-stage (I–III) resectable non-small cell...
physiciansweekly.com
Study on Influenza Vaccination’s Clinical Effects Following ST- and Non-ST-segment Elevation MI
The following is the summary of “Clinical impact of influenza vaccination after ST- and non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction – insights from the IAMI trial” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart Journal by Fröbert, et al. Myocardial infarction (MI) patients have a better prognosis if...
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing SEER Medicare Data for eNSCLC Patients
The following is the summary of “Treatment Patterns and Outcomes in Resected Early-stage Non-small Cell Lung Cancer: An Analysis of the SEER-Medicare Data” published in the December 2022 issue of Lung Cancer by West, et al. As the landscape of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adjuvant evolves, the...
physiciansweekly.com
Wedge Resections and Underutilization of Adv Chemotherapy Associated with Non-examination of LN in eNSCLC
The following is the summary of “946P – Non-examination of lymph nodes (LN) in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (eNSCLC) is associated with wedge resections and underutilization of adjuvant (adv) chemotherapy” published in the September 2022 issue of Oncology by Lee, et al. Patients with esophageal, nasopharyngeal,...
physiciansweekly.com
Palliative Radiation Therapy Improves Hepatic Pain in HCC & Liver Metastases
Single fraction radiation therapy (RT) outperformed best supportive care in reducing hepatic pain in patients with either end-stage hepatocellular carcinoma or liver metastases, according to a late-breaking abstract presented at 2023 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers symposium.1 Laura Dawson, MD, and colleagues reported a trend toward improved survival for patients receiving RT.
Comments / 0