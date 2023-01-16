Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 In Right Now
The stock market has already marked its fair share of high highs and low lows in 2023, and we're not even a full month in. Still, great companies are making themselves known. While the current environment is tough on a day-to-day basis, for investors who intend to stay in the market for many years, right now is still a great time to invest in wonderful businesses for the long term.
1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now
Deutsche Bank analysts value the global space launch market at around $8 billion in 2022 and $35 billion by 2030, and Richard Branson's commercial satellite launch venture, Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB), wants to earn its share of that market. But it will be more difficult for Branson's brainchild to reach its full potential after a mission failure earlier this month.
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?
Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today
Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night. So what. SVB reported diluted earnings per common share of $4.82 on total revenue of about $1.53...
Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock
Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
What Makes NatWest Group (NWG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
What Makes Calix (CALX) a New Strong Buy Stock
Calix (CALX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Halliburton (HAL) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
TTDKY vs. TEL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks are likely familiar with TDK Corp. (TTDKY) and TE Connectivity (TEL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Dada Nexus Limited Sponsored ADR (DADA) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on technology boost, set for third week of gains
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday amid choppy trading as rate-sensitive technology stocks gained, and as investors were relieved that the domestic retail sales data declined less than expected. At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was...
EXPE or ZLNDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Commerce stocks are likely familiar with Expedia (EXPE) and Zalando (ZLNDY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Reasons to Retain Booz Allen (BAH) Stock in Your Portfolio
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years)...
What's in the Offing for Texas Instruments' (TXN) Q4 Earnings?
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24. For fourth-quarter 2022, the company anticipates revenues between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.6 billion, suggesting a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
Strength Seen in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW): Can Its 8.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) shares rallied 8.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.31. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.5% gain over the past four weeks.
