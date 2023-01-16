ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 In Right Now

The stock market has already marked its fair share of high highs and low lows in 2023, and we're not even a full month in. Still, great companies are making themselves known. While the current environment is tough on a day-to-day basis, for investors who intend to stay in the market for many years, right now is still a great time to invest in wonderful businesses for the long term.
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now

Deutsche Bank analysts value the global space launch market at around $8 billion in 2022 and $35 billion by 2030, and Richard Branson's commercial satellite launch venture, Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB), wants to earn its share of that market. But it will be more difficult for Branson's brainchild to reach its full potential after a mission failure earlier this month.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
NASDAQ

Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?

Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
NASDAQ

Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today

Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night. So what. SVB reported diluted earnings per common share of $4.82 on total revenue of about $1.53...
NASDAQ

Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
NASDAQ

What Makes NatWest Group (NWG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

What Makes Calix (CALX) a New Strong Buy Stock

Calix (CALX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Halliburton (HAL) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

TTDKY vs. TEL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks are likely familiar with TDK Corp. (TTDKY) and TE Connectivity (TEL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Dada Nexus Limited Sponsored ADR (DADA) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on technology boost, set for third week of gains

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday amid choppy trading as rate-sensitive technology stocks gained, and as investors were relieved that the domestic retail sales data declined less than expected. At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was...
NASDAQ

EXPE or ZLNDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Commerce stocks are likely familiar with Expedia (EXPE) and Zalando (ZLNDY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
NASDAQ

Reasons to Retain Booz Allen (BAH) Stock in Your Portfolio

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years)...
NASDAQ

What's in the Offing for Texas Instruments' (TXN) Q4 Earnings?

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24. For fourth-quarter 2022, the company anticipates revenues between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.6 billion, suggesting a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
NASDAQ

Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...

