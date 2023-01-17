Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today
With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
WLBT
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: After a quiet and bright weekend, clouds have rolled back across central and southwest Mississippi to head into an unsettled week ahead. Expect warmer air to infiltrate the area amid a breezy south wind. A few passing showers could affect parades and commemorations but shouldn’t be a full washout. Highs will top out the 60s to near 70. A scattered line of showers and storms will move through overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
Timeline: Flood Watch in effect for entire Bay Area this weekend with more rain, strong winds
More storms are coming through the Bay Area today and this weekend, which will likely cause more problems for the already battered region. Here's what to expect.
Turnto10.com
Periods of heavy rain, strong winds through Friday, then arctic cold, windy Christmas
It's a Weather Alert Day for rain and wind into Friday across Southern New England from two storm systems: one pushing through the Great Lakes, and a secondary Low Pressure pushing up from the Carolina coast. Winds SE 20-40 mph with gusts to 60 mph are possible through Friday, then WSW in the afternoon and night. That could be enough for tree damage and power loss, so be prepared and keep devices charged.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms to Unload in Florida Gulf Coast and Central Virginia Starting Wednesday
The first week in portions of Florida Gulf Coast and Central Virginia could expect severe thunderstorms starting Wednesday, resulting in isolated tornadoes and local flash flooding. It is also expected that the storm could impact the southern United States. The weather conditions in portions of the United States had heavy...
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
Severe storm drops heavy snow across the Midwest
At least 31 million Americans are under a weather alert as a series of severe storms roll through the Midwest towards the East Coast, bringing heavy snow, rain, and wind. NBC News’ Shaq Brewster reports. Jan. 19, 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin-Spalding County schools return for half-day Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Students who attend Griffin-Spalding County Schools will return to class this Friday. They will only be there for a half-day. Classes are expected to resume normal hours on Monday. Officials say 32 percent of the district’s 9,500 students remain without a home after last...
natureworldnews.com
Blast of Cold Air to Unfold in Southern US; Florida Could Experience Rain and Thunderstorms
The latest weather forecast said that Southern US would expect a blast of colder air until the end of the week. The forecast added that Florida residents could also notice chilly conditions, with rain and thunderstorms. As portions of the United States suffered from severe weather conditions, residents in Florida...
Warmer stretch before another cold front
After a weekend cold snap, a warming trend is underway. “We’ll have clouds with breaks of sun on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and temperatures in the low 70s,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said.
WJCL
Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances
For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
