American Eagle, Mango Share Tips to Expand Your Brand Globally
More and more brands are recognizing the value of selling direct to consumer (D-to-C) across geographical borders rather than adding products to third-party marketplaces or other channels. Two apparel brands that have done this well are American Eagle Outfitters and Mango, whose executives spoke at the 2023 National Retail Federation Big Show Monday about the best strategies for implementing brand expansion across multiple countries.
Portfolio Promotes Childers to Managing Director
Portfolio announced the promotion of Cliff Childers to the position of managing director, effective immediately. The 21-year industry veteran will lead a national sales team driving reinsurance and F&I success for auto, RV and powersports dealers with a focus on innovation, sales and results, his new company said. “Anyone who...
Hella Cocktail’s Jomaree Pinkard Appointed CEO and Managing Director for Pronghorn
Hella Cocktail Co.’s co-founder Jomaree Pinkard is celebrating his recent appointment to CEO and managing director for Pronghorn, an independent company dedicated to expanding diversity within the spirits industry by cultivating and investing in the next generation of Black founders, executives and entrepreneurs following the announcement of Pronghorn’s most recent capital investment in Hella Cocktail Co. “I know I speak for the entire team and myself when I say we are looking forward to welcoming Jomaree to Pronghorn,” says Pronghorn co-founder Dia Simms. “Jomaree shares the same modern, disruptive approach to building companies as we do at Pronghorn, making him the...
Micro-Air Marketing Director Joins FMCA Board
Kevin Carlin, Micro-Air’s director of marketing, was elected for a two-year term as a Supplier Representative to the FMCA (formerly the Family Motor Coach Association) Commercial Council. Micro-Air is the aftermarket supplier to the industry of EasyStart 364 soft starters for RV AC and EasyTouch RV Wi-Fi thermostats. Council...
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"
Photo byBy JJBers from Willimantic, Connecticut, USA - Ollie's Bargin Outlet (Woonsocket, Rhode Island) The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
The Top 15 Home-Based and Mobile Franchises for 2023
For budding entrepreneurs looking to franchise without leaving the house, these concepts offer flexibility.
One Rock Capital Partners completes acquisition of EnviroServe
One Rock Capital Partners, New York, has announced that one of its affiliates has completed its acquisition of EnviroServe Inc., a national provider of environmental and waste management services based in Cleveland, from Savage, a global provider of supply chain infrastructure and services. EnviroServe provides environmental remediation, waste management and...
Grand Design TO Offer MORryde Independent Suspension
Grand Design RV has invested into the MORryde Independent Suspension System for its units, the Solitude and S-Class series. On Solitude and S-Class series, Grand Design now offers the MORryde Independent Suspension System as an option direct from the production line. This partnership not only highlights a significant response to customer feedback but also reinforces Grand Design’s continued commitment to product and safety innovations for owners.
Fortune International Expands Executive Leadership Team With Four Appointments
BENSENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of four executives to its executive leadership team, to drive and support organic growth, employee engagement, production and customer experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005121/en/ Following a year of record growth, including completing three acquisitions, the Company today named Padraic Doherty as Chief Revenue Officer; Brian Gartrell as Chief Human Resource Officer; Wally Lezniak as Senior Vice President of Production; and Danielle Charette as Senior Vice President of Customer Experience. The executives have nearly 100 years of combined industry and related professional experience.
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
Five Remote Jobs that Pay Over $100K
Remote work is in high demand due to a flexible work environment and a more balanced lifestyle. You can save the cost of commuting or take-outs when you work remotely. But there’s also another perk, some remote positions are offering six figures. Here are five remote positions that pay $100K or more according to the website Flex Jobs.
ATP launches new features to Flightdocs Operations platform
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- ATP, the leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, is launching a new suite of features to its aviation software platform Flightdocs Operations as part of the new product showcase during the NBAA’s Schedulers and Dispatcher Conference January 24 – 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005780/en/ Desktop and mobile view of Flightdocs Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
5 dental C-suite moves to know
Several dental companies have recently made changes to their C-suite leaders. 1. Dental partnership organization Salt Dental Collective appointed Dylan Bates its new CEO. 2. Tend, a tech-focused dental company, hired Cynthia Hiskes as its first chief people officer. 3. Holyoke, Mass.-based DSO Affinity Dental Management added Mariz Tanious, DDS,...
Grasshopper Partners with Ramp to Provide Small and Mid-Size Business Customers with Access to Corporate Cards and Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, today announce a partnership to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis. This strategic collaboration serves as a key component of both organizations’ missions to deliver a superior experience for the small- and mid-sized business economy.
Brian Lamb, Managing Director and Northeast Segment Head for JPMorgan Chase, to Receive 2023 Horatio Alger Award
Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that Brian Lamb, managing director and Northeast segment head for Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries at JPMorgan Chase, has been selected for membership in this prestigious organization.
BCLC Appointed Mark Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business Tech
British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the corporation conducting gambling on behalf of the province of British Columbia, announced it has appointed Mark Goldberg as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Vice President of Business Technology. Support Operations, Grow Tech. The appointment of Goldberg as CIO and VP of Business...
Ship Management Firms OSM and Thome Agree to Merge
Ship management firms OSM Maritime and Thome Group have reached an agreement to merge, and the new firm will be named OSM Thome. Together, the two companies will be a shipping juggernaut with 30,000 seafarers, 2,000 shoreside employees and 1,000 ships under varying degrees of management. OSM CEO Finn Amund...
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
