Des Moines, WA

Join WABI Weekday Walkers in Des Moines this Wednesday, Jan. 18

By Scott Schaefer
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 2 days ago
From our friends at WABI Burien:

All are invited to join the Waterland Walkers as they head to Des Moines this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 to check out the many boats in the marina, enjoy views out to Maury and Vashon Islands, and seek solace in the beauty of Des Moines Creek park.

This free event will start at 9 a.m. in front of Anthony’s Homeport restaurant.

Walkers will meet at the southern end of the waterfront, by Anthony’s Homeport restaurant, and head north along the boat docks.

You’ll then walk out along the pier and then over to the beach where the tide will be rising from a low point earlier that morning.

The Des Moines Creek trail heads up through the park, and you’ll follow the trail for about a mile before turning around.

Total distance is 3 miles along paved paths and sidewalks.

Slight incline along the trail, but otherwise flat.

  • Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 9am
  • Time: Meet 5-10 minutes early to leave promptly on walk at 9:00 am.
  • Meeting Place: In front of Anthony’s Homeport restaurant, 421 South 227th Street Des Moines

Questions?

Understanding Burien’s new Tree Regulations

In October, Burien’s City Council adopted new regulations that aim to preserve mature, healthy trees, and replace any removed trees. Trees improve air quality, mitigate the impacts of climate change, increase property value, make the community more appealing, and even reduce stress. These regulations also align with the city’s...
BURIEN, WA
‘State of the Port 2023’ live stream will be Thursday morning, Jan. 19

The Port of Seattle’s 2023 “State of the Port” broadcast will be streamed live online this Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023, from 8:30 – 9: 30 a.m. “2022 was an exceptional year at the Port of Seattle,” the Port said. “The Port managed ongoing effects from the pandemic while achieving major goals to improve our service, sustainability, and positive impact on economic equity.”
SEATTLE, WA
Share a story about ‘Coming Home’ at 7 Stories on Friday, Jan. 27

Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful, funny, or frightening story?. ‘7 STORIES’ is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity – and the next one will be Friday night, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Highline Heritage Museum (map below).
SAVE THE DATE: Seattle Christian School Open House will be Thursday, Feb. 2

Discover Seattle Christian School at the Prospective Family Open House for grades K-12 on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m. For over 75 years, Seattle Christian School has been educating students as the first non-denominational Christian school in the greater Seattle area. Drawing families from more than twenty communities across the South Sound region, we are committed to developing the heart and gifts of each student. Over the last seven decades, quality faculty and staff have invested in the next generation of servant leaders who will impact their world for Christ.
SEATTLE, WA
Volunteers needed for tree planting at Marine View Park on Saturday, Jan. 14

Volunteers are needed to join the Friends of Normandy Park Foundation, the City of Normandy Park, families and community members around the region for a tree planting event at Marine View Park on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hurry – space is limited –...
Body of man found in downtown Burien Tuesday morning

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2023, just after 7:30 a.m., Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call of a male found down on the ground in the 600 block of SW 151st Street (map below). Deputies responded to the area – about a block...
Power knocked out for nearly 900 in Burien Monday morning

Seattle City Light is reporting that a power outage has knocked out electricity to 876 customers in Burien on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 as of 8:10 a.m. The outage map indicates that the affected area is from 1st Ave South east to around 12th Ave South, and from S. 136th Street on the south up to S. 116th Street on the north.
Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

