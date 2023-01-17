Read full article on original website
UK's Liontrust sees fund outflows in Dec-qtr on stock market volatility
Jan 18 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management Plc on Wednesday reported net outflows of 632 million pounds ($779 million) in the last three months of 2022 due to volatile stock markets, negative investor sentiment and geopolitical concerns. ($1 = 0.8112 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Sgh Announces Repurchase Of About 325,000 Of Its Ordinary Shares
* SGH ANNOUNCES EXCHANGE OF $150.0 MILLION OF ITS EXISTING 2.25% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026 FOR 2.000% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029 AND REPURCHASE OF APPROXIMATELY 325,000 OF ITS ORDINARY SHARES. * SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC. - WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY CASH PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NEW CONVERTIBLE NOTES...
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
3I Infrastructure Says Total Income And Non-Income Cash Of £55 Mln Was Received In Quarter
* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE- QTRLY TOTAL INCOME AND NON-INCOME CASH OF £55 MILLION WAS RECEIVED IN PERIOD, AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS Further company coverage:.
Mineral Resources Says Reiterate Norwest Shareholders Should Accept Its Takeover Offer
* REITERATES NORWEST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT ITS TAKEOVER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Up to 70,000 Americans can receive payments from a $12.75million Pepsi settlement – see the deadline to file
UP to 70,000 Americans can claim payments from a Pepsi settlement - but there's a deadline to do so. It comes as the drinks giant has settled a lawsuit by those affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. The claimants are current and former Pepsi employees who worked at...
Jim Cramer Doesn't Mince Words After Goldman Sachs Earnings
The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million. The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share. The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue...
Cass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.3 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. For the year, the company reported...
P&G sees shoppers reduce purchases amid price hikes
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of such iconic household products as Crest toothpaste, Tide detergent and Charmin toilet paper, is seeing shoppers cut back some of their purchases as they push back on price hikes. The company said Thursday that sales slipped 1% in the latest quarter ended Dec. 31, the first quarterly sales decline since mid-2017. Meanwhile, the number of products it sells globally fell 6% in the quarter — half of that was because shoppers reduced purchases, while the rest was due to inventory productions, the company said. Profits also fell 7% in the quarter. Procter & Gamble, like many consumer product companies, enjoyed a sales surge during the height of the pandemic as shoppers stocked up on essentials. And even as consumers faced higher prices on everything from food to rent in recent months, they have remained fairly resilient when it came to essentials like laundry and shampoo compared to discretionary items like trendy clothing. P&G has also made sure to offer lower-priced versions in its portfolio to hold on to price-sensitive shoppers.
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Filament Health Announces Clinical Trial Approval In Partnership With Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen
* FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL APPROVAL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PSYCHIATRIC CENTRE COPENHAGEN. * FILAMENT HEALTH CORP - TRIAL IN COPENHAGEN WILL BEGIN NEXT MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Hong Kong stocks close with losses
Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than 40 years owing to the impact of Covid lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 169.08 points to 21,577.64. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or...
New Zealand manufacturing sector continues to contract in Dec -survey
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive month in December, while the negative mindset of manufacturers has picked up pace. The Bank of New Zealand-Business NZ's seasonally adjusted Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) was 47.2 in December, in line with the month before. New orders...
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Tuesday: Morgan Stanley beat, Goldman Sachs miss, Estee Lauder boost
2. The Dow and S&P 500 go into Tuesday on a four-session winning streak. Markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The. is on a six-session roll. I see bullish signs emerging in the market but in different places than before. Though consolidation rekindles bears. 3. Declines...
Prospera Says Samuel David President & CEO Has Accepted Full-Time Position With Co
* SAMUEL DAVID PRESIDENT & CEO HAS ACCEPTED A FULL-TIME POSITION WITH COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
