alamancenews.com
100 years after a fire that destroyed most of a fledgling college campus, Elon University celebrates rebuilding
One hundred years ago this week, the future for the educational institution now known as Elon University looked pretty bleak. The original Elon College administration building (the only instructional and administrative building on the then-small campus of two buildings) burned to the ground. During the early morning hours of January...
alamancenews.com
Haw River OKs annexation for large residential project
Haw River’s town council has approved annexation and rezoning for a nearly 200-acre residential development that Haw River officials say could be one of the largest residential projects in the town’s history. Plans described to the town council indicate plans for 34 single-family homes, 136 townhouses, and 360...
alamancenews.com
County OKs multi-state co. to take over private landfill franchise
Details on potential expansion yet to be negotiated. Alamance County’s board of commissioners has decided – in principle – to let an out-of-town company take over a local firm’s franchise to operate a landfill for construction and demolition debris near the unincorporated community of Snow Camp.
alamancenews.com
Alderwoman tells board: married over holidays, plans to move to Virginia
Gibsonville aldermen, who have already filled one vacancy last fall due to the untimely death of a board member last summer will soon be faced with filling another one – as the result of a member’s marriage and plan to move to Virginia. During last Monday’s Gibsonville board...
alamancenews.com
Commissioners burst gas supplier’s hope for extension on county incentives agreement
A plea from an industrial gas supplier for more time to meet its end of an incentives agreement has gone down like the Hindenburg with Alamance County’s board of commissioners. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously rejected a request from the Pennsylvania-based firm Airgas for a...
alamancenews.com
City sponsors state grant application on behalf of stone-working startup
New company hopes to renovate former Carolina Box Co. bldg. on Fonville Street. Burlington’s city council has unanimously agreed to sponsor an application for a state-level grant to help a small stone-working startup carve out some new digs in a vacant industrial facility on the city’s north side.
alamancenews.com
UPDATE: Couple accused of coercing juvenile assault victim
UPDATE FROM STORY POSTED EARLIER THIS WEEK WHEN MOTHER CHARGED; NOW BOYFRIEND ALSO FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGES. An area woman and her boyfriend have been charged with attempting to undermine an ongoing investigation into the boyfriend’s alleged sexual assault of the woman’s underage daughter. The office of Alamance County’s...
alamancenews.com
Wrongful death suit filed against mental health facility in Burlington after teen’s overdose death
A mental health residential treatment facility in Burlington is facing a wrongful death suit filed by the adoptive mother of a teen who overdosed on Fentanyl and cocaine and died while he was an inpatient at the Alamance Academy in March 2021. The lawsuit has been filed by Martina Holcomb,...
alamancenews.com
Do sheriff’s deputies file criminal charges against overdose victims and bystanders?
QUESTION: Does the sheriff’s office file charges against victims of non-fatal overdoses or other individuals who happen to be on hand during such an overdose? How do deputies deal with any illegal drugs unrelated to the overdose that may also turn up at the scene?. ANSWER: There are apparently...
