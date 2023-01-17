ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, NC

100 years after a fire that destroyed most of a fledgling college campus, Elon University celebrates rebuilding

One hundred years ago this week, the future for the educational institution now known as Elon University looked pretty bleak. The original Elon College administration building (the only instructional and administrative building on the then-small campus of two buildings) burned to the ground. During the early morning hours of January...
ELON, NC
Haw River OKs annexation for large residential project

Haw River’s town council has approved annexation and rezoning for a nearly 200-acre residential development that Haw River officials say could be one of the largest residential projects in the town’s history. Plans described to the town council indicate plans for 34 single-family homes, 136 townhouses, and 360...
HAW RIVER, NC
County OKs multi-state co. to take over private landfill franchise

Details on potential expansion yet to be negotiated. Alamance County’s board of commissioners has decided – in principle – to let an out-of-town company take over a local firm’s franchise to operate a landfill for construction and demolition debris near the unincorporated community of Snow Camp.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
City sponsors state grant application on behalf of stone-working startup

New company hopes to renovate former Carolina Box Co. bldg. on Fonville Street. Burlington’s city council has unanimously agreed to sponsor an application for a state-level grant to help a small stone-working startup carve out some new digs in a vacant industrial facility on the city’s north side.
BURLINGTON, NC
UPDATE: Couple accused of coercing juvenile assault victim

UPDATE FROM STORY POSTED EARLIER THIS WEEK WHEN MOTHER CHARGED; NOW BOYFRIEND ALSO FACES ADDITIONAL CHARGES. An area woman and her boyfriend have been charged with attempting to undermine an ongoing investigation into the boyfriend’s alleged sexual assault of the woman’s underage daughter. The office of Alamance County’s...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

