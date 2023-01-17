Tales of Grimm is a strategy RPG that has been developed for both iOS and Android devices by Tap Plus. In this game you will be gathering characters from familiar dark tales and sending them into battle. See if you can amass a team of strong units that will be able to make their way through everything that Tales of Grimm will throw at you. Once you’ve bested the story content, head into PVP where you can see where you team ranks among other players!

