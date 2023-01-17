Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
Earn Aurum during The Cycle: Frontier’s Lunar Fest Event
The Cycle: Frontier announces the Lunar Fest event celebrating the 2023 Lunar New Year. The goal of this event is to celebrate life. To do so, you’ll need to stay alive and make it back to the stations safely, and there are great rewards if you can do so.
tryhardguides.com
Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition will be available soon on Xbox One and Series X|S
Dark Burial is an indie action platformer video game that was developed by Drageus Games and was originally released on PC in 2019 and on Nintendo Switch in 2020. It takes place in a pixel art environment reminiscent of arcade games, where players take on the role of a sentinel who is tasked with fending off enemy squads and lighting signal fires.
tryhardguides.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet announce new Drifblim and Mismagius Spotlight Tera Raid event
Game Freak‘s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have prepared another challenging time-limited Spotlight Tera Raid event today, in which players may have the chance to battle in a Four to Five-Star Drifblim and Mismagius Tera Raid. The event will run until January 22, 2022, at 23:59 UTC. Drifblim‘s spawn...
tryhardguides.com
Tales of Grimm Codes (January 2023) – Free Diamonds!
Tales of Grimm is a strategy RPG that has been developed for both iOS and Android devices by Tap Plus. In this game you will be gathering characters from familiar dark tales and sending them into battle. See if you can amass a team of strong units that will be able to make their way through everything that Tales of Grimm will throw at you. Once you’ve bested the story content, head into PVP where you can see where you team ranks among other players!
tryhardguides.com
Roblox Islands Lunar Event 2023 update log & patch notes
Roblox Islands has released the Lunar New Year Event update on January 20th, 2023! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
