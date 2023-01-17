Roblox Doors has become one of the most popular games on the platform. It challenges players to run through a variety of rooms and attempt to avoid the scary monsters that inhabit them. Each time you play is unique, so for the most part things stay exciting. However, it’s always nice when an update arises, so it was natural that players got excited when the Hotel Update for Doors was announced. Unfortunately, there have been some delays, so we are all on the lookout for when it will finally release.

