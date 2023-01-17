Read full article on original website
Call of Duty releases new patch notes for Global and Warzone bug fixes
Call of Duty has officially released the patch notes for a minor new update today, mainly dedicated to polishing up some frustrating bugs. The patch notes feature both Global changes and Warzone 2.0 updates. Here’s the new announcement from developer Raven Software:. At the top of the list, the...
A One Piece Game Naruto Update log and patch notes
A new update for A 0ne Piece Game has been released on January 21st, 2023. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Dark Burial: Enhanced Edition will be available soon on Xbox One and Series X|S
Dark Burial is an indie action platformer video game that was developed by Drageus Games and was originally released on PC in 2019 and on Nintendo Switch in 2020. It takes place in a pixel art environment reminiscent of arcade games, where players take on the role of a sentinel who is tasked with fending off enemy squads and lighting signal fires.
8 Games like Vampire Survivors
When Vampire Survivors debuted in late 2022, it became far more popular than its developer ever imagined, so it’s no surprise that players who loved playing the roguelike shoot ’em up game are now looking to play games like Vampire Survivors. If you love intense battles featuring hundreds (or thousands) of mobs to defeat, consider playing these games like Vampire Survivors!
Earn Aurum during The Cycle: Frontier’s Lunar Fest Event
The Cycle: Frontier announces the Lunar Fest event celebrating the 2023 Lunar New Year. The goal of this event is to celebrate life. To do so, you’ll need to stay alive and make it back to the stations safely, and there are great rewards if you can do so.
Roblox community events are rolling out onto the platform
Players have been seemingly clamoring for officially run Roblox event like the Egg Hunt for a while now. It seems that the platform is moving away from anything official, however, they appear to be making a big step forward when it comes to supporting community driven ones. This has become apparent by a couple of official event pages that have been revealed for some popular games on the platform.
Roblox BedWars 5v5s update log and patch notes
The BedWars 5v5s update has been released on January 20th, 2023! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Brawlhalla reveals new “Valhalla Quest” Battle Pass 7 details
Brawlhalla, the free to play platform fighter from developer Blue Mammoth Games and publisher Ubisoft, has finally revealed key details for its next battle pass. The color scheme will be “Pact of Poison”, and the new “Valhalla Quest” battle pass theme is inspired by tabletop RPGs.
Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA) Hamon REWORK v.1.40 Update Log and Patch Notes
The new Hamon REWORK v.1.40 update for Your Bizarre Adventure will be released on January 20th, 2023! There are a ton of other bug fixes, content additions, and balancing done to the game that you can read all about in the update log. This is a big patch, so make sure to pay attention what was added so that you can take full advantage!
Boxed Vulcan has been added to Roblox Evade
Roblox Evade is a horror survival experience developed by Hexagon Development Community for the platform. In the game, you will be attempting to escape the wrath of the monsters looking to attack you. Periodically they will add updates that bring new emotes, cosmetics, and different items that you can purchase with points for your character! One of these was just added, which players of the game are looking to obtain.
What to Feed Sommie Guide for Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical, role-playing game that is a 2023 debut for Nintendo Switch where the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken, and as a Divine Dragon, players will have to use their skills and make choices to collect 12 Emblem Rings to bring peace back to Elyos. If you need to know what to feed Sommie and what foods he loves in Fire Emblem Engage, we have a detailed guide!
How to get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical, role-playing game that is a 2023 debut for Nintendo Switch where the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken, and as a Divine Dragon, players will have to use their skills and make choices to collect 12 Emblem Rings to bring peace back to Elyos. If you need help figuring what Master Seals are and how to get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage, we have a guide for that!
How to get the Voodoo Glove in Slap Battles – Insanity Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Voodoo Glove or how to get the Insanity Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Monkey Tycoon Codes – Free Monkeys (January 2023)
Roblox Monkey Tycoon is an experience developed by Team Blue Monkey for the platform. In this game, you will be building a giant tower full of colorful monkeys! They’ll toss bananas, which you can use to purchase an even large tower. Merge monkeys into better tiers to create more bananas & reach for the sky!
Like a Dragon: Ishin! reveals return of mini-games in new trailer
There are only a few weeks left before Like a Dragon: Ishin! is released on supported gaming platforms. As such, SEGA has teased another feature of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, revealing that the remake of the 2014 action-adventure game would also include mini-games. The original Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! has...
Ike Emblem Guide: Engage Skills, Abilities, Weapons in Fire Emblem Engage
Fire Emblem Engage is a tactical, role-playing game that is a 2023 debut for Nintendo Switch where the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken, and as a Divine Dragon, players will have to use their skills and make choices to collect 12 Emblem Rings to bring peace back to Elyos. We have everything you will need to know about Ike in Fire Emblem Engage, including what engage skills, abilities, weapons, and even the voice actor behind the character!
Magic Tappers Codes [HEAVEN] (January 2023)
Roblox Magic Tappers is an experience developed by Magic Productions for the platform. In this game, you will be clicking up a storm looking to get taps. Use those to hatch, collect, and trade powerful pets. Rebirth your character so that you can increase your tap multiplier and get gems. Purchase upgrades to gain more power, and see if you can climb the leaderboards to become #1 in the game!
Anime Souls Simulator Codes – New Update (January 2023)
Roblox Anime Souls Simulator is an experience developed by Anime Shadow Studio for the platform. In this game, you will be collecting anime fighters from a variety of different universes and setting out to slay villains for souls and energy. Use these currencies to get new characters and gather together a powerful team. See if you can create the ultimate battling group and take on everything the game has to offer.
RELL Seas Release Date Details
One of the largest games in the last couple of years to be released onto Roblox was Shindo Life. This experience has been consistently updated, and remains a popular option for fans of Naruto. It contains many different worlds, play modes, and mini-games to take part in. Naturally, when the developers announced that they would start working on a One Piece based game, many players got excited.
Tales of Grimm Codes (January 2023) – Free Diamonds!
Tales of Grimm is a strategy RPG that has been developed for both iOS and Android devices by Tap Plus. In this game you will be gathering characters from familiar dark tales and sending them into battle. See if you can amass a team of strong units that will be able to make their way through everything that Tales of Grimm will throw at you. Once you’ve bested the story content, head into PVP where you can see where you team ranks among other players!
