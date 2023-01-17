ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Dogington Post

Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador

A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o'clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
New Jersey Rescuers Save 'Gentle' Senior Dog Abandoned Outside on a Short Chain in the Cold

The Rottweiler's former owners will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the dog Rescuers are caring for a 10-year-old Rottweiler they found left outside a house in Neptune Township, New Jersey, on a short chain with no food or water. According to a Facebook post from Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the canine, the Neptune Township Police Department found the neglected dog, Coco, over Christmas weekend. Police officers contacted Monmouth County SPCA's...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TODAY.com

Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties

An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
8 News Now

Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap

This rescue was barking mad. A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire. The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend. “Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote. “After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.” The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel. But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.
CALDWELL, ID
One Green Planet

Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody

Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...

