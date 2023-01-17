Read full article on original website
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
The Dogington Post
Dog Owner Mauled After Fighting Off Dogs That Attacked His Labrador
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A brave dog owner sustained severe bite sounds after protecting his dog from two other dogs being walked by a woman. At around 11 o’clock in the evening, Joe Chan,...
New Jersey Rescuers Save 'Gentle' Senior Dog Abandoned Outside on a Short Chain in the Cold
The Rottweiler's former owners will be charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the dog Rescuers are caring for a 10-year-old Rottweiler they found left outside a house in Neptune Township, New Jersey, on a short chain with no food or water. According to a Facebook post from Monmouth County SPCA, which is now caring for the canine, the Neptune Township Police Department found the neglected dog, Coco, over Christmas weekend. Police officers contacted Monmouth County SPCA's...
People left in tears after loyal dog is pictured walking behind owner's coffin
People have been left heartbroken over an image of a dog proving its unconditional love as she walked behind her owner's coffin at her funeral. The scene looked like something from the most heart-wrenching of dog movies, but is made all the more poignant by the fact it's entirely real.
TODAY.com
Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties
An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
After Boy was in a 12 Year Coma, Nobody Realized He was Conscious
For twelve years, Martin Pistorius was trapped in his own body, unable to communicate or move. At the age of twelve, Martin slipped into a coma and remained in that state for several years. However, when he woke up, he was fully conscious and able to hear, see, and think.
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
‘Her owner failed her’: One of two dogs found abandoned in Richmond euthanized
A sick, dying dog abandoned by its owner was euthanized Thursday after being picked up by animal control officers — alongside a malnourished-looking shepherd — in Richmond.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
The woman who left the dog says she found out at the airport her crate would not fit in the cabin.
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Tennessee police discover 76 dogs living in abandoned home: report
Dyer, Tennessee police and the Animal Rescue Corps removed 76 dogs from deplorable living conditions after their owners allegedly moved and left the pets in the home.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
Firefighters stunned by treetop discover after hilarious mishap
This rescue was barking mad. A fire department in Idaho was called out to rescue a dog from high in a treetop after its attempt to catch a squirrel went haywire. The Caldwell Fire Department posted the hilarious photos of the dog balancing on a branch over the weekend. “Well, definitely not a cat in a tree. Caldwell Fire and Caldwell Police responded to a dog stuck in a tree, this afternoon,” the department wrote. “After much coaxing, the canine was brought safely to the ground. Perhaps, he will not be so persistent, next time, in chasing squirrels.” The dog’s owner, Christina Danner, revealed Izzy was “never even close” to catching the squirrel. But she was retrieved safely by the crew and given a meal.
One Green Planet
Petition: Free Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody
Recently, activists broke in and freed 18 beagle puppies from an animal testing facility. Unfortunately, two of the dogs, Love and Libby, were captured by the police and are now considering them “contaminated property” and will be killed if they aren’t released. Source: Animal Rebellion/YouTube. The activists...
