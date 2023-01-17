Read full article on original website
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop if the Debt Ceiling is Reached?
The U.S. is on track to reach the debt ceiling on Jan. 19 unless Congress takes action. In the past, Congress has avoided this by raising the debt limit, but House Republicans say they will not...
What happens to Social Security when you die?
The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs
Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here's a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you've paid into the system? First, let's address a common misconception: Social Security doesn't set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you're eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn't have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won't get the money you've paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That's the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren't taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die.
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
What Income Level Is Considered Rich?
Earning more money can make it easier to pay the bills, fund your financial goals and spend on hobbies or “fun,” but what income is considered to make you rich? The answer can depend on several factors, including where you live, what type of job you have, how much you save or invest and how you typically spend your money. If you’re looking for help to reach your financial goals and be considered “rich” in your own eyes then consider building a plan and working with a financial advisor.
One week until Americans can begin filing tax returns – four IRS changes to know before you file
AMERICANS can begin filing their 2022 tax returns in one week - but there are four significant changes to be aware of before then. New tax brackets have taken effect, which may change the way you file and how much money you take home. The IRS will begin accepting and...
Child tax credit calculator and top 7 requirements
• There are seven qualifying tests to determine eligibility for the Child Tax Credit: age, relationship, support, dependent status, citizenship, length of residency and family income. • If your aren't able to claim the Child Tax Credit for a dependent, they might be eligible for the Credit for Other Dependent.
Key trends for payers and providers in 2023
Providers will be forced to navigate a challenging year as they try to rein in expense growth fueled by pandemic-driven labor shortages. This year’s outlook for a large chunk of the healthcare sector remains negative as inflation and pricier labor create difficult operating conditions for nonprofit providers, Moody’s Investor Service said.
Protect revenues, enhance patient satisfaction and improve access to care with revenue cycle management
Amidst rising inflation, workforce shortages and sharp fluctuations in the demand for high-margin elective procedures, today’s healthcare organizations are facing financial pressures that are nearly unprecedented in scope. 2022 was the most financially difficult year for hospitals, health systems and physician practices since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with data from the American Hospital Association showing that more than two-thirds of hospitals will report operating losses for 2022. Hospitals’ total operating expenses increased by $135 billion over the past year and a record-breaking number of rural hospitals shut down service lines or closed entirely.
Ransomware stakes are life-or-death, says Ponemon report
Nearly half of healthcare provider respondents (45%) said ransomware attacks increased complications from medical procedures, according to a new study from the Ponemon Institute. That's up from 36% in 2021. WHY IT MATTERS. For the report, "The impact of ransomware on patient safety and the value of cybersecurity benchmarking," which...
Virtual Meeting of the Ground Ambulance and Patient Billing Advisory Committee; Cancellation
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Health and Human Services (HHS). The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is cancelling the virtual public meeting of the Ground Ambulance and Patient Billing, which was scheduled for January 17 and 18, 2023. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:. Shaheen Halim, CMS, by phone...
Health systems plagued by payer-takeback schemes, 110,000 denials
Even as labor and supply expenses soar, health insurance company takeback schemes are costing physicians and hospitals more than $1.6 billion a month, while average-size health systems were socked with 110,000 claim denials due to prior authorization and other factors last year. Your Powerful Ally. The AMA helps physicians build...
Rising income inequality is draining billions from Social Security
Because of rising income inequality, the share of Americans' incomes that are subject to the Social Security tax is at a nearly 50-year low, per a new report from the progressive Economic Policy Institute. Why it matters: The decline translates to billions of dollars lost that could go to shore...
