rajah.com
Former WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite In Fresno, CA. (Photos)
Danielle Moinet was in Fresno, CA. on Wednesday night. And you know what that means. The former WWE Superstar known as Summer Rae reunited with fellow former WWE performer Renee Paquette at Wednesday night's installment of AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Check out photos of...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Live Event Tickets On Sale Now
-- World Wrestling Entertainment is heading back to New York City soon. On March 12th, the Superstars of WWE will invade "the world's most famous arena," when the promotion sets up shop in Madison Square Garden. Seth Freakin' Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn,...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown tonight from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and it was previously announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will be having a contract signing for their Undisputed WWE Universal Title Matchup at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.
rajah.com
Ricochet Talks About Braun Strowman Pairing, Internet Talking More About "Work-Rate" Than Wrestlers
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on "work-rate" in matches than wrestlers actually do.
rajah.com
Jazz Wants A "Five Star Match" With Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair
Could Jazz and current Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair have a five star match?. There's no one better to ask than the former two-time WWE Women's Champion herself. During her recent K&S WrestleFest signing, Jazz shared the following statement with viewers:. “I say it all the time when I’m asked...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
msn.com
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.
rajah.com
Matches Announced For This Week's AEW Rampage On TNT
The lineup is set for this week's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches and segments for the program. The following lineup is set for Friday night's installment of AEW Rampage:. AEW RAMPAGE ON...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Live Results (01/20): FT. Pierce, Florida
WWE recently had their NXT Live Event, which took place from the Havert L. Finn Center in FT. Pierce, Florida. The show saw WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defend her WWE NXT Women's Title against Cora Jade in the main event. Below are the results from the show, courtesy...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Sounds Off On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE
What does "The Hardcore Legend" think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley sounded off on this subject during the latest installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program. Featured below are some of the highlights. On Vince’s return being the second-shortest retirement in WWE...
rajah.com
Former Multi-Time Champion Will Be The Guest On This Week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts
The next edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts will feature a former Universal Champion. On Friday, the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts will stream on YouTube, where Braun Strowman is set to share his workout with the WWE Universe. Strowman is also a former one-time Intercontinental Champion, and two-time...
rajah.com
WWE Changes Planned Segment For NXT On-The-Fly Due To Jay Briscoe's Passing
The passing of Jay Briscoe affected the WWE NXT on USA program on Tuesday night. As noted, heading into this week's NXT on USA show, the company had a segment advertised that would see The New Day hosting a funeral for Pretty Deadly. The segment was nixed when news of...
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
rajah.com
Kofi Kingston Talks About Being Elder Of WWE Locker Room, NXT Rookies
Kofi Kingston recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with DJ Peter Rosenberg program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions spoke about how he is an elder in the WWE locker room, as well as his thoughts on NXT rookies.
rajah.com
Chris Adonis Reveals WWE Has Not Contacted Him Yet For The 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE Star Chris Adonis (Chris Masters), who is one of the most imposing and explosive wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry made his intentions clear of wanting to be a part of the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Chris took to his Twitter and revealed that the WWE has not contacted him yet about appearing in the match and it looks like it will definitely not be happening anymore.
rajah.com
WWE The Bump Livestream: Shawn Michaels, Shelton Benjamin, More
WWE is celebrating 20 years of Shelton Benjamin today. In a matter of moments, the latest edition of The Bump will stream across WWE's various social media accounts, and current Monday Night Raw Superstar Shelton Benjamin will be in the spotlight. WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Sounds Off On Stephanie McMahon's Unexpected WWE Departure
What did "The Nature Boy" think when he first learned that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from WWE following the return of her father, Vince McMahon, to the company and reports and rumors of a potential company sale?. Ric Flair shared his thoughts on the subject, as well as the latest...
rajah.com
MLW Announces Lio Rush Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Lio Rush will be taking on Davey Richards in a Singles Match at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4 from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
Wes Lee Claims He Had Opportunity To Sign With WWE Years Ago (Video)
Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did. The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.
rajah.com
WWE Officials Reportedly Confident That Naomi Will Be Back Soon
-- Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of WWE back in May after disagreement over creative and the direction of their characters. Banks has returned to the wrestling scene as Mercedes Mone while working for NJPW/Stardom whereas not much has been heard of from her former tag team partner, Naomi.
