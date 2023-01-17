Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Steve Austin's WrestleMania 13 Bleeding Spot During Miracle On 34th Street Fight
Everyone remembers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin pushing his hands in the mat as blood poured out of his face while he was trapped in the Sharpshooter by Bret "The Hitman" Hart at WrestleMania 13. It was the single greatest "double-turn" in WWE history. Ricochet remembers it well. During his recent...
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Reflects On Being Called Sell-Out For Leaving UFC For WWE, Talks Chair-Shot From The Rock
Ken Shamrock recently spoke with Giancarlo Aulino of SportsKeeda MMA for an in-depth interview covering all things from the world's of combat sports and sports entertainment. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the infamous chair-shot he took from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in WWE, being called a sell-out for jumping-ship from UFC to WWE and more.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
rajah.com
Blue Meanie Says WWE Selling To Amazon Would Make The Most Sense
Former ECW Star and pro wrestling veteran Blue Meanie recently appeared on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program to talk about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon being back in WWE and how people were thinking about a year and a half ago that Vince would be selling the business during the time when he was firing talents.
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
rajah.com
Veda Scott Doesn’t Understand Why Certain Fans Would “Hate-Watch Wrestling”
Pro wrestling commentator Veda Scott spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as why people are spending so much time watching a product that they maybe liked in the past, but don't like anymore. Veda Scott said:. “Why spend so much time on what you don’t like? I...
rajah.com
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, LA Knight Hypes Pitch Black Match (Video)
-- WWE will invade the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York on Sunday night, where the following card is being locally advertised:. WWE Sunday Stunner (1/22) * Street Fight: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. * Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL. * The O.C. &...
rajah.com
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
rajah.com
Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The Khans Potentially Buying WWE
During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the idea of the Khan family buying WWE. Highlights from the interview featured below. On WWE potentially selling to the Khan's:. “Never say never. Because, we’re talking about professional wrestling, but I wouldn’t...
rajah.com
Top AEW Star Admits To Being "Very Upset" At How Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship Reign Came To An End
Dax Harwood doesn't mince words. The FTR tag-team member and AEW star put this character trait on display during the latest installment of his "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. The "top guy" spoke in candid fashion when sharing his thoughts on how Kofi Kingston's long-awaited WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end to Brock Lesnar on the WWE on FOX premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in 2019.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE Playlist, Live Event Tickets On Sale Now
-- World Wrestling Entertainment is heading back to New York City soon. On March 12th, the Superstars of WWE will invade "the world's most famous arena," when the promotion sets up shop in Madison Square Garden. Seth Freakin' Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn,...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Recalls Moment He Knew WCW Was Doomed To Fail In War Against WWE
What was the moment that WCW became doomed to fail in their war against WWE?. Eric Bischoff remembers it well. The former WCW Executive Vice President recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Shoot Interviews and reflected back on the moment he knew WCW was doomed to fail. Featured below...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Cared More About Talent As Actual Human Beings Than Vince McMahon
What are some of the key differences between Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon as authority figures behind-the-scenes in WWE?. Matt Hardy is among a handful of talents than can speak to this with legitimate information on the subject, and during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," that's exactly what he did.
rajah.com
RVD Reflects On WWE's Version Of ECW "Lacking Extremeness," Vince McMahon Wearing A Durag (Video)
If WWE's version of ECW proved anything, it's that it wasn't worthy of using the initials that once stood for "Extreme Championship Wrestling." That's what Rob Van Dam believes, anyway. "Mr. Monday Night" recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he shared his belief that...
rajah.com
WWE Sunday Stunner Results (01/22): Binghamton, New York
WWE recently had their Sunday Stunner Event, which emanated from inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York. The show saw WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a No DQ Match in the main event. Below are the results from...
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
rajah.com
News On If There Were Plans For AJ Styles To Appear At NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17
WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. competed at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 Event last January 4 when he defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. Fightful Select reports that AJ Styles did have a plan to travel to Japan and support his O.C. partner in his matchup against Tonga, but The Phenomenal One never did end up going to Japan and appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 because Styles suffered a broken ankle and couldn't travel.
rajah.com
Ricochet Talks About Braun Strowman Pairing, Internet Talking More About "Work-Rate" Than Wrestlers
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on "work-rate" in matches than wrestlers actually do.
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Sale & Possibility of Vince McMahon Selling to Khan Family
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, out of the major players that are said to be in the running to acquire WWE and its assets, Comcast - worth $164 billion - would be the top company to have the funds needed to purchase WWE, which analyst are estimating will go for between $7.4 and $8.2 billion. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Amazon, Disney and Netflix would also be able to come up with the money while Endeavor and the Khan Family would have to partner with other businesses to pull off a purchase.
Comments / 0