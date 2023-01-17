Read full article on original website
Backstage News on WWE Sale & Possibility of Vince McMahon Selling to Khan Family
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, out of the major players that are said to be in the running to acquire WWE and its assets, Comcast - worth $164 billion - would be the top company to have the funds needed to purchase WWE, which analyst are estimating will go for between $7.4 and $8.2 billion. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Amazon, Disney and Netflix would also be able to come up with the money while Endeavor and the Khan Family would have to partner with other businesses to pull off a purchase.
Kevin Nash Releases Statement Over Concern Following Police Wellness Check & Podcast Comments
An update has surfaced following public concern over Kevin Nash after a recent police wellness check that stemmed from comments the WWE Hall of Fame legend made on his "Kliq This" podcast. The pro wrestling legend took to social media on Thursday to issue a statement to his fans over...
Bianca Belair Reveals She Would Love To Get In The Ring With The Bella Twins
WWE RAW Women's Champion "The EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to talk about a variety of topics such as how she would love to get in the ring with either one of The Bella Twins as well as how she loves the WWE Hall of Famers so much.
Maria Kanellis Talks About Receiving Backlash For Signing With AEW Instead Of WWE (Video)
Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on The Ten Count on NBC Sports Boston for an interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about receiving backlash for signing with AEW instead of WWE, as well as how she and Mike Bennett have good relationships with people in WWE.
Mick Foley Sounds Off On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE
What does "The Hardcore Legend" think of Vince McMahon returning to WWE?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley sounded off on this subject during the latest installment of his "Foley Is Pod" program. Featured below are some of the highlights. On Vince’s return being the second-shortest retirement in WWE...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jojo Offerman, Bray Wyatt Set To Tie The Knot In 2023
Former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman and Bray Wyatt are set to tie the knot in 2023, and the WWE alumna recently appeared on an pisode of The Bellas Podcast, for an in-depth interview. During her chat with the WWE Hall Of Famers, Jojo explained why Bray never appeared on...
Backstage Reasons on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes' Return at Royal Rumble
-- Cody Rhodes is set to make his return to WWE at the Royal Rumble though in a somewhat unexpected development, the company went ahead and announced that he would be in the men's Rumble match instead of keeping it a secret and having him make a surprise return as has been tradition with Rumble matches.
Finn Balor Talks The Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Turning Heel
Top WWE RAW Star Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about the night he turned heel several months back when Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative. Finn Balor said:. “I’ve actually never watched this...
Blue Meanie Says WWE Selling To Amazon Would Make The Most Sense
Former ECW Star and pro wrestling veteran Blue Meanie recently appeared on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge program to talk about a variety of topics such as Vince McMahon being back in WWE and how people were thinking about a year and a half ago that Vince would be selling the business during the time when he was firing talents.
Kofi Kingston Talks About Being Elder Of WWE Locker Room, NXT Rookies
Kofi Kingston recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat with DJ Peter Rosenberg program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions spoke about how he is an elder in the WWE locker room, as well as his thoughts on NXT rookies.
Former WWE Superstar Backstage At AEW Dynamite In Fresno, CA. (Photos)
Danielle Moinet was in Fresno, CA. on Wednesday night. And you know what that means. The former WWE Superstar known as Summer Rae reunited with fellow former WWE performer Renee Paquette at Wednesday night's installment of AEW Dynamite from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Check out photos of...
Report: The Rock Now Less Likely to be Wrestling at WrestleMania 39 Against Roman Reigns
-- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's status for WWE's upcoming WrestleMania 39 has been up in the air for a while now with no firm commitment from Johnson nor any sort of confirmation from WWE. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that those close to the situation believe that the chances of The Rock appearing at the event against Roman Reigns have lessened over the last several weeks, especially as time went on and he never officially agreed to anything.
Cody Rhodes Was Reportedly Not Cleared For In-Ring Return When Royal Rumble Announcement Was Made
WWE has been airing video vignettes of Cody Rhodes' road to recovery and in-ring return over the past several weeks and this past Monday night on RAW another video vignette was aired, where it showed The American Nightmare training to get back in in-ring shape and towards the end of the video it was said that Cody will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
WWE, MLW Alum Signs With Kyushu Pro Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has signed with a new Japanese wrestling promotion. According to a report from Puroresu Today, Kyushu Pro Wrestling is now the home of "The Japanese Buzzsaw" Tajiri. On Friday, KPW held a press conference, where Tajiri announced that signing with the company is "the beginning of...
WWE Reveals Details On Royal Rumble Store
WWE has released details of their Royal Rumble Store. Ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023, the company issued the following press release to formally make the announcement. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at the Royal Rumble Superstore presented by Credit One at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. From Jan. 26-29, the Royal Rumble Superstore will be open and feature items such as championship replica titles, Money in the Bank briefcases, Superstar merchandise, Royal Rumble apparel and so much more! The Royal Rumble Superstore is free and open to the public.
WWE Hall of Famer Announces He Has Left Company
-- Multi-time WWE tag team champion and Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley announced on Twitter that he has left the company. Dudley most recently worked as a coach at the WWE's Performance Center.
WWE Officials Reportedly Confident That Naomi Will Be Back Soon
-- Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of WWE back in May after disagreement over creative and the direction of their characters. Banks has returned to the wrestling scene as Mercedes Mone while working for NJPW/Stardom whereas not much has been heard of from her former tag team partner, Naomi.
Chris Adonis Reveals WWE Has Not Contacted Him Yet For The 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE Star Chris Adonis (Chris Masters), who is one of the most imposing and explosive wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry made his intentions clear of wanting to be a part of the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Chris took to his Twitter and revealed that the WWE has not contacted him yet about appearing in the match and it looks like it will definitely not be happening anymore.
Spoilers For The AEW/ROH Jay Briscoe Celebration Of Life Event
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for their AEW/ROH Jay Briscoe Celebration Of Live inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli of The Blackpool Combat Club defending his ROH World Championship against Christopher Daniels in the main event.
