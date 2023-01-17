Read full article on original website
WWE, MLW Alum Signs With Kyushu Pro Wrestling
A former WWE Superstar has signed with a new Japanese wrestling promotion. According to a report from Puroresu Today, Kyushu Pro Wrestling is now the home of "The Japanese Buzzsaw" Tajiri. On Friday, KPW held a press conference, where Tajiri announced that signing with the company is "the beginning of...
Cody Rhodes Was Reportedly Not Cleared For In-Ring Return When Royal Rumble Announcement Was Made
WWE has been airing video vignettes of Cody Rhodes' road to recovery and in-ring return over the past several weeks and this past Monday night on RAW another video vignette was aired, where it showed The American Nightmare training to get back in in-ring shape and towards the end of the video it was said that Cody will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
GUNTHER Talks Having Reservations In The Past About Joining The WWE's Main Roster
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER spoke with My San Antonio on a variety of topics such as how he was having reservations about joining the WWE's main roster even before he signed with the company as he was unsure if he was a fit for the WWE and if the company was a fit for him as well.
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, LA Knight Hypes Pitch Black Match (Video)
-- WWE will invade the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York on Sunday night, where the following card is being locally advertised:. WWE Sunday Stunner (1/22) * Street Fight: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. * Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL. * The O.C. &...
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Plays Tekken 7, 2K23 Teaser (Photo)
--WWE2K23 will hit store shelves soon. On Friday, WWEGames & 2K shared the following teaser:. WWE is ecpected to offically announce the release date next Saturday, during the promotions Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Smackdown Superstar, NXT Tag Team Champion, New Day...
Maria Kanellis Talks About Receiving Backlash For Signing With AEW Instead Of WWE (Video)
Maria Kanellis recently appeared as a guest on The Ten Count on NBC Sports Boston for an interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about receiving backlash for signing with AEW instead of WWE, as well as how she and Mike Bennett have good relationships with people in WWE.
NWA Owner Talks Pending WWE Sale
Will All Elite Wrestling President and General Manager Tony Khan buy WWE?. NWA Owner Billy Corgan doesn't think so. During his recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count, Billy Corgan discussed World Wrestling Entertainment's pending sale. Check out the highlights below. On WWE potentially being sold to the...
Hall Of Famer Shares His Thoughts On The Khans Potentially Buying WWE
During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the idea of the Khan family buying WWE. Highlights from the interview featured below. On WWE potentially selling to the Khan's:. “Never say never. Because, we’re talking about professional wrestling, but I wouldn’t...
Anthony Bowens Talks Being Offered A WWE Contract Before Signing With AEW
AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as having a tryout with WWE back in 2015 at the Arnold Classic and how he was invited to the WWE Performance Center shortly following that, but they ghosted him for nearly three years and they never got back to him.
WWE News: Raw Talents Head to India, Superstars Share Their Favorite Raw Moments (Video)
-- A pair of Monday Night Raw Superstars recently arrived in India for WWE promotional work. According to an announcement from the official WWE India Twitter account, Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are currently in the country:. -- Speaking of Monday Night Raw, various WWE Superstars shared their favorite moments...
Afa Jr. Interested In WWE Return
Afa Jr. is looking to get back in WWE. During his recent chat with Busted Open Radio, Afa Jr., known as Manu in WWE, shared his goals to return to the promotion. Afa Jr. also discussed his work as a choreographer on the musical The Last Match, and so much more.
Backstage News on WWE Sale & Possibility of Vince McMahon Selling to Khan Family
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, out of the major players that are said to be in the running to acquire WWE and its assets, Comcast - worth $164 billion - would be the top company to have the funds needed to purchase WWE, which analyst are estimating will go for between $7.4 and $8.2 billion. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, Amazon, Disney and Netflix would also be able to come up with the money while Endeavor and the Khan Family would have to partner with other businesses to pull off a purchase.
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- The 10 best moments from Friday evenings Smackdown On Fox are now available on the official YouTube account of World Wrestling Entertainment. Find out whether or not your favorite moment made the list by viewing the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the latest...
MLW Announces 4-Way Dumpster Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
Major League Wrestling recently announced, via a press release, that Real1, Microman, Mance Warner as well as a fourth wild card competitor will face each other in the company's first-ever 4-Way Dumpster Match at their SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4th inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
Kaia McKenna Talks Her Backstage Experience In AEW And In Front Of The Fans
Indie Star Kaia McKenna spoke with PWMania on a number of topics such as how her injury happened. “Well, I learned my lesson on why you should not be a bad witch. Why you should always be a good witch. I went to strike Mike Bennett in the back when he was attempting to cause some harm to Bravo on AEW in October. And his back is like sheet metal. I’m not even kidding. I hit his back, and my shoulder went. And I was like, Well, okay, that happened. It was wild. It’s totally like a freak accident, not my fault. Not his fault, not anybody’s fault. I don’t know if it was the right angle, the right amount of force. I have not been able to figure it out. But I did re-dislocate my shoulder in that instance, there was a clip going around for a while if you don’t mind being grossed out. You can check that out. We’re good. I was really concerned because obviously you have that type of injury happen again, and you’re like, “Okay, Did I did I re-damage something?” I just went through this grueling rehab process. I had surgery in February, all this stuff’s going through your head. So I did go visit the orthopedic surgeon and I did not sustain any further damage. Presumably, I have a small labrum tear just from the shoulder dislocating because that happens when your shoulder dislocates. But it’s not anything that I’m unable to fix with a little bit of physical therapy and some extra time in the gym. So that’s what I’ve been doing for the past two months is just letting everything resettle and doing as much as I can in the gym and physical therapy to get ready to come back in 2023.”
Eric Bischoff Shares His Thoughts On WWE's Deal With FOX
Is the FOX network losing money by being the home of WWE Smackdown?. WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his answer to that question. During the latest recording of 83 Weeks, Bischoff told listenrs the following:. “Here’s the interesting part, it doesn’t matter. Because, here’s what we don’t...
KiLynn King Discusses Her Status As A Free Agent, Work With STARDOM
KiLynn King recently discussed her free agent status and more with Fightful. During her chat with Sean Ross Sapp, King spoke about her current contract status. KiLynn also shared a few thoughts on her recent opportunity in STARDOM, and so much more. Featured below are the hoghlights from the interview...
Former WWE Superstar Comments On Attending This Week's Friday Night SmackDown (Photo)
A familiar face to longtime WWE fans was in the house for this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Former WWE Superstar Zach Gowen was among those in attendance inside the packed Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night for this week's two-hour WWE on FOX television program.
Wes Lee Claims He Had Opportunity To Sign With WWE Years Ago (Video)
Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did. The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.
Ricochet Offers High-Praise For Will Ospreay: "He'll Fit In Anywhere He Chooses"
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
