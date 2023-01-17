Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Wes Lee Claims He Had Opportunity To Sign With WWE Years Ago (Video)
Wes Lee could have begun his journey in WWE sooner than he did. The NXT North American Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Mark Moses Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he had the opportunity to sign with WWE years before he actually ended up doing so.
rajah.com
John Morrison Reveals He Was Recently Sidelined Due To A Couple Of Injuries
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison recently appeared on Power Up with Tony Horton to discuss a number of topics such as how he is currently dealing with an abductor and a hip flexor injury as well as how he feels like he is getting better and he thinks he will make a full recovery.
rajah.com
Swerve Strickland Reveals The Toughest Match He Has Ever Had
Top All Elite Wrestling Star Swerve Strickland recently appeared on The Cruz Show to discuss a number of topics such as how the toughest match he's ever had in his pro wrestling career was against AR Fox in Lucha Underground called the Hell of War Match. Swerve Strickland said:. “Oh,...
rajah.com
Chris Adonis Reveals WWE Has Not Contacted Him Yet For The 2023 Royal Rumble
Former WWE Star Chris Adonis (Chris Masters), who is one of the most imposing and explosive wrestlers in the pro wrestling industry made his intentions clear of wanting to be a part of the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match, but Chris took to his Twitter and revealed that the WWE has not contacted him yet about appearing in the match and it looks like it will definitely not be happening anymore.
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Was Reportedly Not Cleared For In-Ring Return When Royal Rumble Announcement Was Made
WWE has been airing video vignettes of Cody Rhodes' road to recovery and in-ring return over the past several weeks and this past Monday night on RAW another video vignette was aired, where it showed The American Nightmare training to get back in in-ring shape and towards the end of the video it was said that Cody will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event during the Men's Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
rajah.com
MVP Says He Had Such A Good Time In NJPW
WWE Superstar and pro wrestling veteran MVP recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion on a number of topics such as his time in NJPW as well as how he had a great time in the company and how everyone in the promotion was so nice to him. MVP said:. “I...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals The Worse Bump He Ever Took In His Pro Wrestling Career
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has had one hell of a pro wrestling career and he has competed in almost every type of match there is to compete in the WWE, but the worse bump the Olympic Gold Medalist ever took in his pro wrestling did not come from a gimmick match as it came from a Singles Match, which he talked about on his Twitter.
rajah.com
Report: The Rock Now Less Likely to be Wrestling at WrestleMania 39 Against Roman Reigns
-- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's status for WWE's upcoming WrestleMania 39 has been up in the air for a while now with no firm commitment from Johnson nor any sort of confirmation from WWE. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that those close to the situation believe that the chances of The Rock appearing at the event against Roman Reigns have lessened over the last several weeks, especially as time went on and he never officially agreed to anything.
rajah.com
Finn Balor Talks The Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Turning Heel
Top WWE RAW Star Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about the night he turned heel several months back when Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative. Finn Balor said:. “I’ve actually never watched this...
rajah.com
WWE Hall of Famer Announces He Has Left Company
-- Multi-time WWE tag team champion and Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley announced on Twitter that he has left the company. Dudley most recently worked as a coach at the WWE's Performance Center.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says He Doesn't Like Women Bleeding In Professional Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he doesn't like it when women bleed in pro wrestling and he certainly would not want to see his daughter Charlotte Flair bleed.
rajah.com
WWE Officials Reportedly Confident That Naomi Will Be Back Soon
-- Sasha Banks and Naomi both walked out of WWE back in May after disagreement over creative and the direction of their characters. Banks has returned to the wrestling scene as Mercedes Mone while working for NJPW/Stardom whereas not much has been heard of from her former tag team partner, Naomi.
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Releases Statement Over Concern Following Police Wellness Check & Podcast Comments
An update has surfaced following public concern over Kevin Nash after a recent police wellness check that stemmed from comments the WWE Hall of Fame legend made on his "Kliq This" podcast. The pro wrestling legend took to social media on Thursday to issue a statement to his fans over...
rajah.com
Ricochet Talks About Braun Strowman Pairing, Internet Talking More About "Work-Rate" Than Wrestlers
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy to promote the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view scheduled for later this month in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being paired with Braun Strowman, as well as how the internet focuses more on "work-rate" in matches than wrestlers actually do.
rajah.com
Kaia McKenna Talks Her Backstage Experience In AEW And In Front Of The Fans
Indie Star Kaia McKenna spoke with PWMania on a number of topics such as how her injury happened. “Well, I learned my lesson on why you should not be a bad witch. Why you should always be a good witch. I went to strike Mike Bennett in the back when he was attempting to cause some harm to Bravo on AEW in October. And his back is like sheet metal. I’m not even kidding. I hit his back, and my shoulder went. And I was like, Well, okay, that happened. It was wild. It’s totally like a freak accident, not my fault. Not his fault, not anybody’s fault. I don’t know if it was the right angle, the right amount of force. I have not been able to figure it out. But I did re-dislocate my shoulder in that instance, there was a clip going around for a while if you don’t mind being grossed out. You can check that out. We’re good. I was really concerned because obviously you have that type of injury happen again, and you’re like, “Okay, Did I did I re-damage something?” I just went through this grueling rehab process. I had surgery in February, all this stuff’s going through your head. So I did go visit the orthopedic surgeon and I did not sustain any further damage. Presumably, I have a small labrum tear just from the shoulder dislocating because that happens when your shoulder dislocates. But it’s not anything that I’m unable to fix with a little bit of physical therapy and some extra time in the gym. So that’s what I’ve been doing for the past two months is just letting everything resettle and doing as much as I can in the gym and physical therapy to get ready to come back in 2023.”
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Reveals She Would Love To Get In The Ring With The Bella Twins
WWE RAW Women's Champion "The EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to talk about a variety of topics such as how she would love to get in the ring with either one of The Bella Twins as well as how she loves the WWE Hall of Famers so much.
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Explains Why His Delivery Of The DDT "Hurt So Bad"
During the latest recording of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling manager Jake "The Snake" Roberts explained the reason why his innovative delivery of the DDT "hurt so bad." Featured below is are the highlights from the podcast. On delivering the DDT:. “To...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Offers High Praise For Jay Briscoe While Discussing His Tragic Passing
Matt Hardy is the latest of the many talents from the pro wrestling world to comment on the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe, who died earlier this week in a fatal car accident. On the latest edition of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the AEW performer shared his thoughts on Briscoe while talking about the sad news.
rajah.com
Ricochet Offers High-Praise For Will Ospreay: "He'll Fit In Anywhere He Chooses"
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
