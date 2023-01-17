ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Reportedly Makes A Major Change To A Segment On RAW's 30th Anniversary

WWE previously announced that tomorrow's 30th anniversary special of WWE RAW will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, where members of different generations of The Bloodline will praise The Head Of The Table and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. PWInsider.com reports that this will no longer be taking place and the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment has been replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” It was also stated on the report that this change was made due to the events that took place on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown.
Konnan Says He Loves Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona

Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as how The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was in jail or a holding cell for an entire day and how no one should mess with him. Konnan said:. “Prison Hard Dom.” “Yeah, he was in...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With

Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
NWA Owner Talks Pending WWE Sale

Will All Elite Wrestling President and General Manager Tony Khan buy WWE?. NWA Owner Billy Corgan doesn't think so. During his recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count, Billy Corgan discussed World Wrestling Entertainment's pending sale. Check out the highlights below. On WWE potentially being sold to the...
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
Ken Shamrock Reflects On Being Called Sell-Out For Leaving UFC For WWE, Talks Chair-Shot From The Rock

Ken Shamrock recently spoke with Giancarlo Aulino of SportsKeeda MMA for an in-depth interview covering all things from the world's of combat sports and sports entertainment. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the infamous chair-shot he took from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in WWE, being called a sell-out for jumping-ship from UFC to WWE and more.
Mick Foley Says Mike Tyson Was The Most Important Celebrity WWE Has Ever Had

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as the first time he met pro boxing legend Mike Tyson. “When Mike met me, he was talking about ‘Mankind hanging out with rats.’ He was talking about the original vignettes, which I had forgotten I’d even did.”
Top AEW Star Admits To Being "Very Upset" At How Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship Reign Came To An End

Dax Harwood doesn't mince words. The FTR tag-team member and AEW star put this character trait on display during the latest installment of his "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. The "top guy" spoke in candid fashion when sharing his thoughts on how Kofi Kingston's long-awaited WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end to Brock Lesnar on the WWE on FOX premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in 2019.
Finn Balor Talks The Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Turning Heel

Top WWE RAW Star Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about the night he turned heel several months back when Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative. Finn Balor said:. “I’ve actually never watched this...
Ricochet Offers High-Praise For Will Ospreay: "He'll Fit In Anywhere He Chooses"

Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Detroit, MI. (1/20/2023)

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back tonight. On tap for this week's blue brand WWE on FOX program is another jam-packed lineup, as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. Scheduled for the show this evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, is The Viking Raiders vs. The Bangers (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) in round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament.
