Matt Hardy Says Stephanie McMahon Cared More About Talent As Actual Human Beings Than Vince McMahon
What are some of the key differences between Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon as authority figures behind-the-scenes in WWE?. Matt Hardy is among a handful of talents than can speak to this with legitimate information on the subject, and during the latest installment of his official podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," that's exactly what he did.
WWE Reportedly Makes A Major Change To A Segment On RAW's 30th Anniversary
WWE previously announced that tomorrow's 30th anniversary special of WWE RAW will feature a Bloodline Acknowledgement segment, where members of different generations of The Bloodline will praise The Head Of The Table and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. PWInsider.com reports that this will no longer be taking place and the Bloodline Acknowledgement segment has been replaced with “The Trial of Sami Zayn.” It was also stated on the report that this change was made due to the events that took place on this past Friday night's episode of SmackDown.
Konnan Says He Loves Dominik Mysterio’s New Persona
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics such as how The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio was in jail or a holding cell for an entire day and how no one should mess with him. Konnan said:. “Prison Hard Dom.” “Yeah, he was in...
RVD Reflects On WWE's Version Of ECW "Lacking Extremeness," Vince McMahon Wearing A Durag (Video)
If WWE's version of ECW proved anything, it's that it wasn't worthy of using the initials that once stood for "Extreme Championship Wrestling." That's what Rob Van Dam believes, anyway. "Mr. Monday Night" recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he shared his belief that...
Another Big Match Announced For Next Week's Royal Rumble "Go-Home" Episode Of WWE SmackDown
You can officially pencil in another high-profile match for next week's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX. Ahead of next week's two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program, the company has announced the addition of Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in singles action. Previously...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Kota Ibushi Reveals Three WWE Superstars He Wants To Have Matches With
Kota Ibushi is widely considered among the best in-ring performers in the pro wrestling business today. Who does the Japanese star consider to be on the same list?. During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, the NJPW icon revealed three specific WWE Superstars he hopes to share the squared circle with before he hangs up his wrestling boots and retires.
NWA Owner Talks Pending WWE Sale
Will All Elite Wrestling President and General Manager Tony Khan buy WWE?. NWA Owner Billy Corgan doesn't think so. During his recent chat with Steve Fall of The Ten Count, Billy Corgan discussed World Wrestling Entertainment's pending sale. Check out the highlights below. On WWE potentially being sold to the...
Kurt Angle Reveals He Was Injured Heading Into 2003 WWE Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is a big opportunity for anyone on the WWE roster. WWE Superstars are aware of this. Kurt Angle was back in 2003. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during his Kurt Angle Show podcast that he was injured going into the 2003 WWE Royal Rumble match.
Ken Shamrock Reflects On Being Called Sell-Out For Leaving UFC For WWE, Talks Chair-Shot From The Rock
Ken Shamrock recently spoke with Giancarlo Aulino of SportsKeeda MMA for an in-depth interview covering all things from the world's of combat sports and sports entertainment. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the infamous chair-shot he took from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in WWE, being called a sell-out for jumping-ship from UFC to WWE and more.
Mick Foley Says Mike Tyson Was The Most Important Celebrity WWE Has Ever Had
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as the first time he met pro boxing legend Mike Tyson. “When Mike met me, he was talking about ‘Mankind hanging out with rats.’ He was talking about the original vignettes, which I had forgotten I’d even did.”
New Entrants For Men's Royal Rumble Match Revealed, SmackDown Opening Match For Tonight
You can officially pencil in Sheamus and Drew McIntyre as entrants in the Men's Royal Rumble match. The duo will also be kicking off tonight's blue brand WWE on FOX show, as they kick off round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament against The Viking Raiders. Check out the...
WWE News: Raw Talents Head to India, Superstars Share Their Favorite Raw Moments (Video)
-- A pair of Monday Night Raw Superstars recently arrived in India for WWE promotional work. According to an announcement from the official WWE India Twitter account, Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley are currently in the country:. -- Speaking of Monday Night Raw, various WWE Superstars shared their favorite moments...
WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker & D-Generation X For Raw Is XXX, Updated List Of Legends Expected
The official WWE website has confirmed some expected names for next week's Raw Is XXX special anniversary show. Ahead of the 30th anniversary special episode of Monday Night Raw next week in Philadelphia, PA., the company has confirmed Hulk Hogan for the show. Also now official are D-Generation X and...
Top AEW Star Admits To Being "Very Upset" At How Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship Reign Came To An End
Dax Harwood doesn't mince words. The FTR tag-team member and AEW star put this character trait on display during the latest installment of his "FTR with Dax Harwood" podcast. The "top guy" spoke in candid fashion when sharing his thoughts on how Kofi Kingston's long-awaited WWE Championship reign came to an abrupt end to Brock Lesnar on the WWE on FOX premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown back in 2019.
Finn Balor Talks The Conversation He Had With Vince McMahon About Turning Heel
Top WWE RAW Star Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport on a number of topics such as the conversation he had with Vince McMahon about the night he turned heel several months back when Vince McMahon was still in charge of creative. Finn Balor said:. “I’ve actually never watched this...
Various News: Latest AEW Hire, Smackdown Superstar Hypes Upcoming WWE Event
-- Ahead of an upcoming WWE event in Champagne, Illinois, Smackdown Superstar and former Universal Champion Braun Strowman spoke with WICD FOX, in an effort to hype the show:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, AEW has a new Associate Producer of Motion Graphics:
Ricochet Offers High-Praise For Will Ospreay: "He'll Fit In Anywhere He Chooses"
Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star. Featured below are some of the highlights from...
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, LA Knight Hypes Pitch Black Match (Video)
-- WWE will invade the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York on Sunday night, where the following card is being locally advertised:. WWE Sunday Stunner (1/22) * Street Fight: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. * Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL. * The O.C. &...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Detroit, MI. (1/20/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back tonight. On tap for this week's blue brand WWE on FOX program is another jam-packed lineup, as the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues. Scheduled for the show this evening at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, is The Viking Raiders vs. The Bangers (Sheamus & Drew McIntyre) in round one of the SmackDown Tag-Team Title Tournament.
