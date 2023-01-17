ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerr County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
jambroadcasting.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to University of St. Thomas 74-69

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against the University of St. Thomas 74-69. After back to back weekends on the road for Schreiner Men’s Basketball, the Mountaineers were finally back at home for their SCAC matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.
KERRVILLE, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Men’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 68-54

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Centenary College 68-54. It was a great night in the Stephens Family Arena as the Mountaineers upset the #3 team in the SCAC, the Gents from Centenary College. A strong first half shooting the ball...
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy