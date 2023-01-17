Read full article on original website
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
KSAT 12
Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested two teenagers after a man and his son were found dead in the driveway of their Central Texas home over the weekend. Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
jambroadcasting.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to University of St. Thomas 74-69
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against the University of St. Thomas 74-69. After back to back weekends on the road for Schreiner Men’s Basketball, the Mountaineers were finally back at home for their SCAC matchup against the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.
jambroadcasting.com
Men’s Basketball Defeats Centenary College 68-54
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Centenary College 68-54. It was a great night in the Stephens Family Arena as the Mountaineers upset the #3 team in the SCAC, the Gents from Centenary College. A strong first half shooting the ball...
