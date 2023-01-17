Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
cwlasvegas.com
Financial professional shares tips for how to make most of charitable giving
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the old saying goes, it's better to give than to receive. But it can be hard to know where and when to donate to have the biggest impact. Brad Zucker, a financial professional with SMA Wealth Management, joined us to share some strategies that benefit those in need and make the most of your contributions.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
cwlasvegas.com
WC Health shares tips on how to take care of mental health
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The pandemic, coupled with the uncertainty of the economy, has taken its toll on the mental health of many people in our community. Why does it do this, and what can we do to stay mentally healthy during times like this?. David Gillis, a licensed...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Newest snack food featured at Winter Fancy Food Show
Got a craving for a snack? Some of the newest snack food to hit store shelves is being featured at the Winter Fancy Food Show underway in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
First cannabis-friendly Las Vegas hotel property announced
A boutique hotel near the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday it will transform into a cannabis-friendly property and normalize the idea of cannabis in travel.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas record store is closing one its locations after more than 30 years. According to a post shared by Record City on Facebook, the store will close its location on E. Charleston later this month. Located at 4555 E. Charleston, Record City said...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000. A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on...
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to get around when Tropicana around I-15 shuts down this weekend
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The shutdown of the ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana is just the beginning of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” project. After Saturday’s evening’s Golden Knights game at T-mobile “Dropicana” gets really real with an 8-day complete closure of both directions of Tropicana from Dean Martin to New York New York.
Fox5 KVVU
Event with Kyle Rittenhouse not taking place at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An event that was being promoted as a “private reception” with Kyle Rittenhouse will not take place at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a statement provided to FOX5. According to a flyer for the event that was shared by...
Fox5 KVVU
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna has announced that she will bring her upcoming tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Madonna’s 35-city global tour will make a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Oct. 7. The release says Madonna’s Celebration Tour...
