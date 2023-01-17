ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Financial professional shares tips for how to make most of charitable giving

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As the old saying goes, it's better to give than to receive. But it can be hard to know where and when to donate to have the biggest impact. Brad Zucker, a financial professional with SMA Wealth Management, joined us to share some strategies that benefit those in need and make the most of your contributions.
WC Health shares tips on how to take care of mental health

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The pandemic, coupled with the uncertainty of the economy, has taken its toll on the mental health of many people in our community. Why does it do this, and what can we do to stay mentally healthy during times like this?. David Gillis, a licensed...
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Team behind Lotus of Siam to debut 2 new Las Vegas restaurants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bua Food Group, the team behind the famed restaurant Lotus of Siam, has announced that it will debut two new concepts next month in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Bua will launch its two new restaurants, Naxos Taverna and Kallisto Oyster Bar at Naxos, at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to get around when Tropicana around I-15 shuts down this weekend

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The shutdown of the ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana is just the beginning of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” project. After Saturday’s evening’s Golden Knights game at T-mobile “Dropicana” gets really real with an 8-day complete closure of both directions of Tropicana from Dean Martin to New York New York.
Madonna announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Madonna has announced that she will bring her upcoming tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, to Las Vegas. According to a news release, Madonna’s 35-city global tour will make a Las Vegas stop at T-Mobile Arena Saturday, Oct. 7. The release says Madonna’s Celebration Tour...
