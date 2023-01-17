Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
Former MLB All-Star rips ex-wife for 'f---ing annoying' lies about him
Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King continued their war of words this week with the four-time MLB All-Star saying she continues to lie constantly about him.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
St. Louis Cardinals may regret offseason pitching misses
Another month of the offseason, another missed chance for the St. Louis Cardinals to add to their rotation. With the news on Friday that the Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins had pulled off a trade that sent starting pitcher Pablo Lopez from south Florida to the Twin Cities, it marked another top-flight starter that had slipped through the fingers of the Cardinals.
Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team
Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League. Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives. Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Miami Marlins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Luis Arraez
Here's a look at the Miami Marlins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, following the Luis Arraez trade.
Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team
The Minnesota Twins have made a significant move involving All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez. The Twins are trading Arraez to the Miami Marlins, according to multiple reports. The Twins will receive starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects, including highly-rated infield prospect Jose Salas. Infielder Jose Salas and one other prospect are heading to Minnesota along... The post Twins trade All-Star second baseman to NL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
St. Louis Battlehawks Roster (XFL Football)
Here are the players that make up the XFL St. Louis Battlehawks' roster.
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout Star
It wasn’t all that long ago that St. Louis Cardinals’ outfielder Lars Nootbaar was just another one of those Cardinals prospects who flew under everyone’s radar, but soon became a cult favorite among the fanbase. Now entering the 2023 season, Major League Baseball is taking notice of the potential Nootbaar possesses.
Daniel Castano designated for assignment as Marlins introduce Johnny Cueto
It was worth the wait. More than a week after the Miami Marlins initially agreed to terms with Johnny Cueto on a one-year, $8.5 million contract, they introduced the veteran right-hander at LoanDepot Park on Thursday morning. Cueto, draped in a Dominican flag, sauntered from center field to the mound with music blasting behind him, then danced along to it.
