Read full article on original website
Related
How long will Fortnite servers be offline?
The next Fortnite update is on the way, but before then we'll have to experience some server downtime
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s Tracer uses her voice line at the perfect time for comedy
While playing Overwatch 2, one player encountered a hilarious instance where Tracer delivered her “Who’s on fire” voice line at the perfect moment. Overwatch heroes have long launched with signature voice lines meant to amplify the moment-to-moment action. Blizzard took the notion a step further in Overwatch 2, implementing more reactive voice lines to offer each character an added sense of depth.
dexerto.com
ImperialHal slams “incompetent” Apex Legends devs after ‘UI images’ bug ruins game
TSM pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has blasted Respawn as “incompetent” after Apex Legends’ infamous ‘UI images ran out of room’ error ruined a match mid-gunfight. Bugs and glitches have regularly affected Apex Legends players since its February 2019 launch. However, most have been...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag
Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
dexerto.com
Sojourn players annihilate Overwatch 2 with 70 kill games thanks to Mercy pocket
Overwatch 2 players are desperate for Sojourn nerfs after seeing insane scorecards with people playing her getting over 50 kills per game. Scoreboards in Overwatch 2 are giving players more ways than ever to see who is dominating their ranked games and it turns out that Sojourn has grown incredibly powerful with a Mercy pocket.
dotesports.com
How to mark enemies in Fortnite
Fortnite is constantly looking for new ways to engage its players, usually through seasonal and weekly quests that take advantage of all the new items added to the game. One of this week’s quests asks players to tag a lot of enemies in a single match, so it’s important to know how to do so. You can either do it with the ping function or use the new Falcon Scout likely meant for this quest.
dotesports.com
Enraged Tyler1 rips into Riot after encountering a game-ruining League turret bug
A League of Legends bug ruined Tyler1’s gameplay experience so immensely earlier today that he actually took the time out of his day to review the footage of the incident following the game, breaking down what happened in a full-blown VOD review. The bug in question revolves around turret...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand major TTK changes to solve “baffling” AI issues
Warzone 2 players have called for major changes to AI time-to-kill, claiming they’re far too hard to kill amid a series of “poor design” choices. Despite Warzone 2’s popularity, complaints from the player base have centered on a number of design decisions that distinguish it from its predecessor battle royale.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go choose a path: Which Lucky Wishes option is best?
The Pokemon Go Lucky Wishes Timed Research quest requires players to ‘choose a path’ between hatching Eggs, using Daily Adventure Incense, or catching Pokemon – but which is best?. Pokemon Go regularly features Timed Research quests or Special Research stories with branching paths, offering players a chance...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev responds to smurfing request after SBMM overhaul
Apex Legends’ Technical Director has responded to a player inquiry about smurfing in the aftermath of the battle royale’s new skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) system being revealed. Skill-based matchmaking has long been a tense and fraught subject. While it has long since been established as part of Apex Legends,...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players take aim at Blizzard after surprise change to paid voice lines that makes them worse
Overwatch 2 has been the subject of chops and changes, spicing up the meta with new maps, character changes, and new game modes. With each patch, notes are shared throughout the community to show whose main’s been ruined beyond repair, and what character will become burdened with the hatred of every player in the OW2 scene. Some changes aren’t mentioned, and one quiet change, in particular, has the community split this time around.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Jan 19 playlist update removes Olympus from rotation
Respawn Entertainment has removed Olympus from the current Apex Legends map rotation after players receive constant error messages. Apex Legends fans have experienced a frustrating few days following widespread connection issues that have completely barred some fans from playing at all. On top of those connection issues, many players have...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect loses it over Warzone 2’s fall damage: “Amateur hour”
Dr Disrespect, once again, hit out at the Warzone 2 devs and said it’s “amateur hour” the way fall damage currently works in the battle royale. YouTube streaming star Dr Disrespect has never been shy about voicing his complaints about a game, as longtime Call of Duty fans will know.
ComicBook
New Overwatch 2 Event Focuses on Game Modes, Free Legendary Skins
Overwatch 2 is movie from one event into another with the Lunar New Year event live now to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. This particular event revolves around a couple of different featured game modes as well as some skins and other cosmetics, but since players won't be cracking open loot boxes to get the event offerings this time, they'll have to complete some challenges and watch people on Twitch to get what's being given away for free.
dexerto.com
OpTic Texas star Scump announces CoD retirement: “Thanks for everything”
Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has officially retired and stepped down from OpTic Texas’ starting lineup prior to CDL Major 2. It has been known since the Vanguard offseason that Scump would retire after the Modern Warfare 2 season wrapped up, but in a shock move, he has decided to hang up the controller early.
Comments / 0