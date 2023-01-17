ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goeags.com

Women’s Golf Picked Eighth in Big Sky Coaches’ Poll

The Big Sky conference released its women's golf Coaches' Poll today (Jan. 19) and Eastern Washington women's golf was picked to finish eighth. Eastern earned 22 points, four points ahead of Montana and 13 points behind Portland State for seventh. The Eagles finished fifth at the 2022 Big Sky Conference...
CHENEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy