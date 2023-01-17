Read full article on original website
Harris Drive – Boil Water Notice 01/19/2023
(Gulfport, Mississippi) – Due to a water main repair the City of Gulfport has issued a “Boil Water Notice” for the citizens in the area of Harris Drive. This also includes Wesley Circle, Patricia Circle, and Maurine Circle. The Gulfport Water Works Division will alert residents when...
Gary Street – Scheduled Water Outage/Boil Water Notice 01/19/2023
(Gulfport, MS) – Due to a water main repair the City of Gulfport has scheduled a “Water Outage/Boil Water Notice” for the citizens in the parameters of David Street east to Ben Place, Wilson Boulevard east to Klein Road, and Gary Street north to Cleve Street. This also includes Ben Drive east to the dead end, Ben Circle, and Klein Road from Gary Street north to Cleve Street. The “Water Outage/Boil Water Notice” is scheduled to begin January 27, 2023 from 7:00AM to 3:00PM weather permitting.
Gulfport Municipal Courts Announce 2023 Amnesty Program
January 20, 2023 — The City of Gulfport Municipal Courts Department announces the start of their 2023 Amnesty Program today. The program will last for 3 months, starting January 20, 2023, and concluding on April 20, 2023. Balances paid in full with cash or credit card, all unpaid late...
