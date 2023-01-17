(Gulfport, MS) – Due to a water main repair the City of Gulfport has scheduled a “Water Outage/Boil Water Notice” for the citizens in the parameters of David Street east to Ben Place, Wilson Boulevard east to Klein Road, and Gary Street north to Cleve Street. This also includes Ben Drive east to the dead end, Ben Circle, and Klein Road from Gary Street north to Cleve Street. The “Water Outage/Boil Water Notice” is scheduled to begin January 27, 2023 from 7:00AM to 3:00PM weather permitting.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO