Athlete of the Week: Beto Mendoza
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Beto Mendoza reached 100 career wins for Sharyland Wrestling as they look to three-peat as district champs. Mendoza has wrestled varsity four years for the Rattlers. Picking up the sport in eighth grade, Mendoza picked up wrestling quickly. In fact, Beto qualified for state his freshman year. “It meant a lot […]
UTRGV hosts block party as part of Welcome Week
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley turned its first week of classes into a week of celebrations, hosting several events for new and returning students as part of Welcome Week. The block party kicked off Wednesday on the Brownsville campus. There were over 100 student organizations and university departments in […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: A first look at Beethoven Early College High School, Vanguard’s newest campus
EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service was given a guided tour of the Vanguard Academy’s newest campus by none other than its superintendent, Dr. Narciso Garcia. Beethoven Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas, has been open just a couple of weeks. Currently, around...
kurv.com
Construction Starts On Collegiate Academy In McAllen-The Third In The Valley
Construction is getting underway on a third collegiate academy in the Valley. Ground was broken Wednesday in McAllen for a more than 65,000 square-foot school – a project resulting from a partnership between the McAllen ISD and UTRGV. The other two collegiate academies are in Edinburg and Harlingen. The...
McAllen ISD and UTRGV join to form a collegiate academy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV is teaming up with McAllen ISD to open a new collegiate academy. A groundbreaking was held for the new facility intended to help students achieve academic success. 102 high school students from McAllen ISD have been accepted to the new UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy. “We only have one goal in this […]
South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
k12dive.com
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized in San Antonio after being dragged 500 feet on street in Rio Grande Valley
SAN ANTONIO – A man is receiving reconstructive surgery in a San Antonio hospital after he was dragged on pavement hundreds of feet behind a truck. Jesus Marroquin, 31, was hit and dragged by a truck for approximately 500 feet early Christmas morning while walking to his grandmother’s house, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
KRGV
Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students
A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
Willacy County Livestock Show coming this weekend: Schedule and lineup
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair will kick off this weekend. Gates open at 6 p.m. Friday with the Kick-Off Cook-Off, followed by a Rustic Rose concert on the main stage at 7 p.m. The livestock show will be located at the Willacy County fairgrounds between Raymondville and Lyford […]
riograndeguardian.com
Esterly cannot believe the record number of passengers flying into Valley International Airport
HARLINGEN, TEXAS – In the eight years he has been aviation director of Valley International Airport, Marv Esterly has never seen as many passengers flying in and out of Harlingen. In October 2022, VIA recorded a 24 percent increase. In November 2022 the passenger count was up 26 percent.
riograndeguardian.com
South Texas Health System celebrates huge milestone
MCALLEN, Texas – After a sterling year, South Texas Health System closed 2022 with a huge milestone: receiving a Level I trauma designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services for STHS McAllen. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a ceremony was held at the hospital with doctors, nurses,...
tourcounsel.com
La Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in McAllen, Texas
This shopping center, located just 8 kilometers from the border with Mexico and very close to the McAllen airport, is the largest in the region. La Plaza Mall McAllen is owned by the SIMON Group, the largest mall developer in the United States, it is the ideal place to go shopping in McAllen. It has more than 180 stores with some of the most recognized international fashion brands. You can find everything from premium brands like Coach, Armani Exchange and Michael Kors, makeup store Sephora, as well as popular clothing brands American Eagle, Hollister and Old Navy. There are also places for childrenlike the official Lego store that can also have fun in the Disney Junior Playzone playground. You can also go shopping at one of its department stores including Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney. If you are a fan of the NFL here you can find the official store of the Dallas Cowboys.
Migrant shot, injured by National Guard near McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (Texas Tribune) — A Texas National Guard soldier patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot a migrant Sunday morning just west of McAllen, according to an internal Texas Military Department document obtained by Military Times and The Texas Tribune. It’s the first known incident since the mission began in which a soldier has shot and […]
Weslaco Police search for missing man last seen at a wings restaurant
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police are looking for a man who was last seen on Jan. 16. Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was reported missing on Jan. 17, a day after he was last seen at the Wings and Rings Restaurant, at 1600 N. Westgate in Weslaco, police said. Romo is described as 5-foot-8, weighing […]
Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
Brownsville zoo reports ‘unexpected loss’ of stingrays; Investigation begins
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after the Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of five aquatic animals on Tuesday. Aquarium staff at the zoo said the death of five stingrays at Stingray Landing in the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center as an “unexpected loss.” According to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo, […]
KRGV
City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone
Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
District addresses alarm after video of school fight at Grulla High School
GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some residents and parents are expressing alarm this week on social media after a video began circulating, showing a fight between two Grulla High School students. One of the girls in the fight appeared to have been knocked unconscious as other students watch on and before a substitute teacher can been […]
