ValleyCentral

Athlete of the Week: Beto Mendoza

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Beto Mendoza reached 100 career wins for Sharyland Wrestling as they look to three-peat as district champs. Mendoza has wrestled varsity four years for the Rattlers. Picking up the sport in eighth grade, Mendoza picked up wrestling quickly. In fact, Beto qualified for state his freshman year. “It meant a lot […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV hosts block party as part of Welcome Week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley turned its first week of classes into a week of celebrations, hosting several events for new and returning students as part of Welcome Week. The block party kicked off Wednesday on the Brownsville campus. There were over 100 student organizations and university departments in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ISD and UTRGV join to form a collegiate academy

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV is teaming up with McAllen ISD to open a new collegiate academy. A groundbreaking was held for the new facility intended to help students achieve academic success. 102 high school students from McAllen ISD have been accepted to the new UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy. “We only have one goal in this […]
MCALLEN, TX
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
k12dive.com

5 principals to watch in 2023

As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
LoneStar 92

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students

A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
EDINBURG, TX
riograndeguardian.com

South Texas Health System celebrates huge milestone

MCALLEN, Texas – After a sterling year, South Texas Health System closed 2022 with a huge milestone: receiving a Level I trauma designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services for STHS McAllen. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a ceremony was held at the hospital with doctors, nurses,...
MCALLEN, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in McAllen, Texas

This shopping center, located just 8 kilometers from the border with Mexico and very close to the McAllen airport, is the largest in the region. La Plaza Mall McAllen is owned by the SIMON Group, the largest mall developer in the United States, it is the ideal place to go shopping in McAllen. It has more than 180 stores with some of the most recognized international fashion brands. You can find everything from premium brands like Coach, Armani Exchange and Michael Kors, makeup store Sephora, as well as popular clothing brands American Eagle, Hollister and Old Navy. There are also places for childrenlike the official Lego store that can also have fun in the Disney Junior Playzone playground. You can also go shopping at one of its department stores including Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney. If you are a fan of the NFL here you can find the official store of the Dallas Cowboys.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrant shot, injured by National Guard near McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (Texas Tribune) — A Texas National Guard soldier patrolling the Texas-Mexico border shot a migrant Sunday morning just west of McAllen, according to an internal Texas Military Department document obtained by Military Times and The Texas Tribune. It’s the first known incident since the mission began in which a soldier has shot and […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville will be getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Could Bubba’s 33 have plans to move into the Brownsville market? It appears so, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations The government agency lists the estimated construction of a project titled “Bubba’s 33” to cost $750,000 for an 8,752 square-foot sit-down restaurant along U.S. Highway 77 & FM […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone

Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
WESLACO, TX

