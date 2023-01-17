Frank Lampard has become the latest managerial casualty at Everton after being sacked following a dreadful run of 11 defeats in 14 games. Everton fans again protested against the owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the board after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at West Ham but it is Lampard, appointed just under a year ago, who has paid with his job for the club’s alarming descent into the relegation zone.

