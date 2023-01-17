Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Everton sack manager Frank Lampard after calamitous run of defeats
Frank Lampard has become the latest managerial casualty at Everton after being sacked following a dreadful run of 11 defeats in 14 games. Everton fans again protested against the owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the board after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at West Ham but it is Lampard, appointed just under a year ago, who has paid with his job for the club’s alarming descent into the relegation zone.
Bishop Ludden girls fall to Liverpool; J-E win streak keeps growing
CENTRAL NEW YORK – As part of the way it made up for not traveling to Long Island in December, the Bishop Ludden girls basketball team would find itself facing the newly-established Class AA favorites from Liverpool twice in as many weeks. Along with their scheduled meeting Tuesday night...
