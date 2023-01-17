Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh Valley part of the region recognized for most organ donations in the country
ALLENTOWN, Pa —The region that includes the Lehigh Valley is being recognized for leading the country in organ donations. In 2022, people in eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and all of Delaware had the most organ donors in the United States. For the 15th year in a row, in...
lehighvalleynews.com
Northampton County Council meets, but can't vote
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council met Thursday night but was unable to consider ordinances or hold hearings. Northampton County Council couldn't take any official action Thursday night due to an administrative mistake. Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act rules that public agencies must post a meeting's agenda at least 24 hours...
lehighvalleynews.com
LVHN to close COVID-19 clinics in Easton, Whitehall, other communities
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley Health Network will close its COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Easton, Whitehall Township and three other regional locations, as well as the network’s Mobile Vaccination Unit, it announced Friday. The clinics, which also include ones in Hazleton, Pottsville and East Stroudsburg, will shutter on...
lehighvalleynews.com
New mosque to be built at Al-Ahad Islamic Center in South Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — South Whitehall soon will have a new mosque. The Islamic congregation Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Pennsylvania, or SIJPA, is building a new mosque at the Al-Ahad Islamic Center at 1500 Ridgeview Drive. Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Pennsylvania, or SIJPA, is building a...
lehighvalleynews.com
Lower Saucon residents appeal zoning changes requested by Bethlehem Landfill
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — Lower Saucon Township residents have filed two appeals seeking to overturn a zoning change adopted last month that lets Bethlehem Landfill expand. The adopted changes were the first step toward expanding the landfill. By seeking to throw out those actions, appellants hope to block the expansion.
lehighvalleynews.com
Lehigh University says November attack was not racially motivated
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — An investigation has determined that a November assault on a Black student at Lehigh University that officials originally deemed racially motivated was not, officials said Thursday. Lehigh University President Joseph J. Helble said it was determined that "racist language" was used in the attack, but did...
lehighvalleynews.com
Cancer center leader steps away to fight her own battle
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The executive director of a Lehigh Valley cancer center is stepping down to focus on her own battle with the disease. Amanda Buss is resigning from the Cancer Support Community of the Lehigh Valley. Thursday, Jan. 18, was her last day. Amanda Buss resigned as executive...
lehighvalleynews.com
Pa. lawmakers convicted of a felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. An amendment was proposed to the state constitution. If passed, it would automatically eject people from office once they've been...
lehighvalleynews.com
New leadership changes for Allentown City Council as Hendricks returns to council president
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown City Council had some leadership changes during Wednesday night's reorganization meeting. Councilman Daryl Hendricks was returned to the top position of the board. Allentown City Council elected previous president Daryl Hendricks as the council president while outgoing president Cynthia Mota was elected to the vice...
lehighvalleynews.com
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew, but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. Pennsylvania's unemployment rate in December was 3.9%. This...
lehighvalleynews.com
IronPigs Charities, community supporters hit home run at winter caravan
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The question was asked. Brian Pedersen’s immediate expression answered it. And then his words underscored it. “Without the funding of the IronPigs Charities, we might not be able to do some of the things we do,” said Pedersen, grant and development manager of Allentown-based Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living, or LVCIL.
lehighvalleynews.com
Jerry Blavat, iconic disc jockey with Lehigh Valley ties, dead at 82
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Jerry Blavat, known as “The Geator” during an eight-decade career as one of the Philadelphia-area’s best known disc jockeys and who had strong ties to the Lehigh Valley, has died at 82, media outlets are reporting. Starting in the early 1960s as a...
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown adopts a new 'sister city' in the Dominican Republic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown, a municipality with a significant Dominican population, has gained a new sister city in the Dominican Republic city of Santo Domingo Este. Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic, is an official sister city of Allentown following the adoption of an ordinance by city council on Wednesday.
lehighvalleynews.com
Ken Greene joins candidates seeking Easton City Council seats
EASTON, Pa. – After serving on Easton's Planning Commission for three years, including two as chairman, G. Kennedy "Ken" Greene has announced his candidacy for city council. “I believe Easton City Council needs strong leadership that is future-focused toward helping our city reach its highest potential," Green said in a news release.
lehighvalleynews.com
Half-marathon returning to Lehigh Valley as part of new Bethlehem Running Festival
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem will be host for a new two-day running festival this year — the first in the city since 2019, city officials announced Thursday. The new Bethlehem Running Festival will take place Oct. 21-22 It will include a 5k race, a 10k and half-marathon. It...
lehighvalleynews.com
South Whitehall seeks public comment for comprehensive plan draft
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — A plan for how South Whitehall Township will grow in the next decade is nearing completion, and township officials want more resident feedback. Township officials will hold a Comprehensive Plan Open House at 5 p.m. Thursday in the township municipal building. South Whitehall officials...
lehighvalleynews.com
5 Things to Know today: 'Havarti' a 'gouda' time on National Cheese Lovers Day
We made it, it's Friday! And it's also National Cheese Lovers Day, according to the National Day Calendar. Under the "Cheese by the Numbers" heading there's this: If you were to try one new cheese a day, it would take more than 5 years to try every variety of cheese known today. To say nothing of the wine and crackers necessary.
lehighvalleynews.com
Year of the Rabbit: Celebrate with inner reflection and tranquility
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Bethlehem Area Public Library will celebrate the Lunar New Year from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Youth Department of the main library on Church Street. Stories and art activities are planned as a way to teach children about Chinese New Year, as...
lehighvalleynews.com
Warehouse in South Whitehall would be used to fill Walgreens prescriptions
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — A warehouse in South Whitehall Township may soon turn into a Walgreens center to fill prescriptions. The property at 4741 Chapmans Road now is partially vacant. Developers submitted a plan to turn the rest of the property into a Walgreens fulfillment center. The warehouse...
lehighvalleynews.com
Weekend Fun: Disney On Ice, Drive-In Double Feature and Hellertown - Lower Saucon Restaurant Week
Welcome to weekend fun. The LehighValleyNews.com digital desk has handpicked three events for you to enjoy this weekend. Disney On Ice presents Let's Celebrate which features 14 stories and more than 50 Disney characters "on the ice" Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre will play two movies this weekend, including Raiders of the...
Comments / 0