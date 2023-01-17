ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s Only Son Is Up To Today

After her divorce from her first husband, Sean Penn, in 1989, Madonna fell in love again when she met director, Guy Ritchie in the summer of 1998 and started dating. The pair announced in March that they were expecting a child. The ex-lovers welcomed Rocco Ritchie on Aug. 11, 2000, though they were not married at the time.
NEW YORK STATE
NME

Harry Styles is performing at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Harry Styles will perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards next month. BRIT Awards organisers announced Styles’ inclusion to the performance line-up overnight, with the singer joining a bill that also includes Sam Smith and Kim Petras (performing their collaboration ‘Unholy’ together), and Wet Leg. The appearance will...
NME

HAIM are in the studio working on fourth album

HAIM are back in the studio to work on their fourth album, as revealed in a new clip posted to the trio’s TikTok. In a video shared on the social platform yesterday (January 15) Este and Danielle can be seen pulling sister Alana back through a door as she struggles to escape.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
RadarOnline

Gigi Hadid 'Mad' At Leo DiCaprio Over Lack Of Closure After Short Fling As He Moves On With 23-Year-Old Model Victoria Lamas, Sources Claim

Jilted model Gigi Hadid is getting the cold shoulder from Titanic star Leo DiCaprio, who’s been spotted partying with young model Victoria Lamas and others, but sources said the stunner is demanding the notorious playboy explain why their brief fling ended, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Part of her wants to just ghost Leo or play him at his own game by hooking up with someone new herself,” spilled a source. “But they share a lot of the same friends — and she’s not the type to just move on and let this go without some type of closure.” “He’s saying they...
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Jennifer Lopez Confirms She Was Originally Part of Madonna's Infamous 2003 VMA Performance

Christina, it seems, was a late addition to the mix. One of the most infamous moments in MTV Video Music Awards history almost went down very differently. Jennifer Lopez just confirmed reports she was originally supposed to be part of Madonna's epic "Like a Virgin" performance at the 2003 ceremony, which involved the Queen of Pop locking lips with both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
San Francisco Examiner

Madonna to play San Francisco as part of 40-date world tour

Come October, Madonna fans in San Francisco will have a holiday and celebrate. The 64-year-old pop music icon announced Tuesday on social media that she will be embarking on "Madonna: The Celebration Tour," a 35-city trek across North America and Europe. According to the singer's website, "The Celebration Tour" will take audiences "through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!

Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
The Independent

Madonna announces second London show on massive world tour

Madonna has announced a second date in London as part of her upcoming world tour.“Due to overwhelming pre-sale demand,” the singer will now perform a second show at London’s O2 Arena on 15 October following her first on 14 October, a statement explained.The singer announced the tour in a video starring famous friends including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, and Amy Schumer with a nod to her 1991 film Truth or Dare.Madonna: The Celebration Tour will visit 35 cities across the globe, kicking off in North America in July.The “Like a Virgin” singer will then head onto the likes...

