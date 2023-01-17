Fresh off of her appearance in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, rising star Ema Horvath is taking on a more personal role with the coming-of-age drama Who Are You People. Horvath leads the film as Alex, a 16-year-old who gains more perspective on her life as she learns of the circumstances that surround her. After her parents interrupt her attempt to seduce her teacher, she seeks out her biological father Karl (Devon Sawa) whom her parents had always kept secret from her. Although she believes meeting him will magically give her all the answers to who she is, she's only left with more questions in the end. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the film which teases her struggle to find herself in the people around her.

15 HOURS AGO