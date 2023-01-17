ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WUSA

'The Reading' Trailer: Mo'Nique Battles Supernatural Possession in Dark New Thriller (Exclusive)

A press stunt takes a dark turn for Mo'Nique in the new thriller and ET is exclusively debuting the first look at the upcoming BET+ film. The Oscar winner plays Emma Leeden, an author who recently lost her husband and two children during a home invasion. A year after the incident, Emma is still deeply scarred by the events and keeps away from the public in a fortified home. When she decides to detail the horrific experience in her new book, Invasion, her manager arranges a staged reading to generate press and hires a medium, Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal), to lead.
Complex

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Scream VI’

Ghostface has returned in the new trailer for Scream VI. “Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving,” a description for the film reads.
WUSA

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel Break All the Rules in Apple TV Plus' Therapy Comedy 'Shrinking': Watch Trailer

Harrison Ford is going from the homestead to the therapist's chair. The 1923 star co-headlines Apple TV+'s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, opposite Jason Segel, who plays Jimmy Laird, a grieving therapist who suddenly breaks all the rules and tells his clients what he really thinks about their respective situations -- prompting them to make big changes to their lives, as well as his own.
CNET

All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Collider

Ema Horvath Searches for Answers and Her Dad in 'Who Are You People' Trailer [Exclusive]

Fresh off of her appearance in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, rising star Ema Horvath is taking on a more personal role with the coming-of-age drama Who Are You People. Horvath leads the film as Alex, a 16-year-old who gains more perspective on her life as she learns of the circumstances that surround her. After her parents interrupt her attempt to seduce her teacher, she seeks out her biological father Karl (Devon Sawa) whom her parents had always kept secret from her. Although she believes meeting him will magically give her all the answers to who she is, she's only left with more questions in the end. Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer for the film which teases her struggle to find herself in the people around her.
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Decider.com

Is ‘Plane’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

If you are looking to get your hands on a brand new action thriller movie right at the start of the year, you may be in luck. Starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Yoson An, Plane is coming to theaters this week — and we have you covered on how you can watch it.
Decider.com

‘The Last of Us’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes Are on HBO and HBO Max?

When The Last of Us was first released in 2013, it took the gaming world by storm. The highly-anticipated action-adventure lived up to its hype, eventually winning several awards. It has come to be known as one of the greatest games of all time as well as one of PlayStation’s bestselling titles. There’s a lot of excitement and fandom around The Last of Us, and now HBO is trying its hand at this beloved zombie-adjacent property.
Polygon

Netflix announces every new movie coming to the service in 2023

It’s that special time of year where Netflix unveils every movie coming to the streaming service in the next calendar year. Some of them have specific dates already announced, while others only have a general timeline. Most don’t yet have a date — we just know they’ll come out some time this year.
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Season 11 Blu-Ray: Release Date and Details

Four months after the series finale of AMC's original zombie show, all 24 episodes of The Walking Dead's eleventh and final season will live on as a complete collection. On March 14th, Lionsgate Home Entertainment will release The Walking Dead: The Complete Eleventh Season on Blu-ray and DVD, collecting the three-part, 24-episode final season in a six-disc set. The Blu-ray release — which includes a bonus digital copy and special features — has a total runtime of 16 hours and 45 minutes. Pre-orders are now live at Amazon and other retailers at the SRP of $59.99 for the Blu-ray + Digital HD combo and $49.98 for the DVD version.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ fans declare Marvel movie not worth watching after it potentially loses its most interesting character

Another day, another Marvel rumor that fans are taking as a sure sign that the MCU is doomed. A Thunderbolts movie was a project that folks were looking forward to for the longest time, so there was much disappointment when the film’s roster of returning villains was revealed at last summer’s SDCC and everyone was underwhelmed. And if they weren’t bowled over before, imagine how they feel now that the film has potentially lost its most interesting character.

