Fort Worth, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller Addresses Traffic, Construction Concerns Amid Old Town Project

Keller city officials are addressing concerns over construction traffic and safety amid an ongoing roadway project. About four months ago, reconstruction began on a project that will connect the east and west sides of Old Town. It requires work on U.S. 377 or Main Street, which includes a new median and a pedestrian-activated traffic signal.
KELLER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TxDOT's Recommendation for U.S. 380 Bypass Comes a ‘Relief' for Some

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to hear from the public about the proposed plans to ease congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County. Years of debate and a final draft of an environmental impact study led TxDOT to make a final recommendation on the proposed 8-lane freeway. A final draft of the study will be discussed during planned public meetings in February.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Train hits truck in Flower Mound

A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'

DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

NTSB: Average speed before deadly Feb. 2021 pileup on I-35W exceeded 100 mph

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released more than 800 pages of documents about their investigation into the deadly I-35W pileup.This was a big story back in February of 2021 when about 130 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-35W southbound in Fort Worth.Six people died and another 36 people were taken to hospitals.Here are some key details that have emerged so far from the NTSB investigation.As we've been going through the report, one section that caught our attention was the 22 pages of paperwork submitted by the North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners,...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage

Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage. After his story aired on FOX 4, Dan Dunham received a very detailed personal update with information specific to his case about getting reimbursed for thousands of dollars in extra travel expenses after being stranded by the Southwest Airlines outage in December.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023

(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
PLANO, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MOMANYI, DOMINIC ISANDA; B/M; POB: KENYA; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: WAREHOUSE;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CandysDirt

This Preston Hollow Highlight is a Home to Behold

Preston Hollow has so much to offer. With beautiful tree-lined avenues and cozy cul-de-sacs, this part of North Dallas is the perfect place to raise a family. For this week’s Highlight Home of the Week, sponsored by Dallas mortgage broker Lisa Peters we’re excited to feature a standout within this sensational part of town.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX

