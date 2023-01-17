Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Keller Addresses Traffic, Construction Concerns Amid Old Town Project
Keller city officials are addressing concerns over construction traffic and safety amid an ongoing roadway project. About four months ago, reconstruction began on a project that will connect the east and west sides of Old Town. It requires work on U.S. 377 or Main Street, which includes a new median and a pedestrian-activated traffic signal.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TxDOT's Recommendation for U.S. 380 Bypass Comes a ‘Relief' for Some
The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to hear from the public about the proposed plans to ease congestion on U.S. 380 in Collin County. Years of debate and a final draft of an environmental impact study led TxDOT to make a final recommendation on the proposed 8-lane freeway. A final draft of the study will be discussed during planned public meetings in February.
Report shows Denton County has 4 of busiest roads in Texas
Denton County roadways account for four of the busiest roads in the state. (Courtesy Fotolia) Traffic congestion continues to grow on Denton County roadways, according to a report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. Denton County claims four of the 100 busiest roadways in Texas. For example, I-35E from Business...
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
KVUE
Atmos Energy explains to state gas regulator what went wrong during pre-Christmas arctic blast, how many customers were affected
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Atmos Energy told Texas officials that demand exceeded the company’s “contingency planning” when more than 2,300 customers saw their gas service interrupted during a pre-Christmas arctic blast. In the days after the winter event, Gov. Greg Abbott, as well as local and...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
Train hits truck in Flower Mound
A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
fox4news.com
Demolition begins on Dallas building deemed one of the 'most contaminated sites in the U.S.'
DALLAS - East Oak Cliff residents are ecstatic that a building that closed long ago that used dangerous chemicals and left the land contaminated is finally coming down. With concern over the potential health threat to the community, the government stepped up its plans to tear down an old electroplating facility in East Oak Cliff that's been identified as one of the most contaminated sites in the country.
NTSB: Average speed before deadly Feb. 2021 pileup on I-35W exceeded 100 mph
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board released more than 800 pages of documents about their investigation into the deadly I-35W pileup.This was a big story back in February of 2021 when about 130 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-35W southbound in Fort Worth.Six people died and another 36 people were taken to hospitals.Here are some key details that have emerged so far from the NTSB investigation.As we've been going through the report, one section that caught our attention was the 22 pages of paperwork submitted by the North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners,...
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
fox4news.com
Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage
Plano man finally hears back about reimbursements for travel expenses after Southwest Airlines outage. After his story aired on FOX 4, Dan Dunham received a very detailed personal update with information specific to his case about getting reimbursed for thousands of dollars in extra travel expenses after being stranded by the Southwest Airlines outage in December.
Touchmark’s Senior Community Under Construction in McKinney is The First in Texas
Oregon-based developer Touchmark announced that it is building a 270-unit senior community in McKinney. Touchmark Vice President and Executive Director Matthew Hoskin said Touchmark at Emerald Lake will have 270 units with varying levels of care and is all-inclusive — utilities, three different restaurants, activities, and transportation are available to residents.
keranews.org
North Texas could be home to nuclear power plant until 2053. Why are residents opposed?
There’s no escaping the fact that Terry McIntire’s family farm sits less than four miles from the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant. Every time the Fort Worth resident visits Somervell County to take care of his 96-year-old father, he drives past a warning siren installed near his family cemetery.
fox4news.com
Report: Drivers hit average speed of 100+ mph just before deadly I-35W pileup
FORT WORTH, Texas - Federal investigators discovered drivers were going too fast just before a deadly pileup on an icy day in Fort Worth. It’s been nearly two years since that chain-reaction crash on an icy, elevated section of Interstate 35W. More than 130 vehicles were involved. Six people...
Plano's 142-acre Haggard Farms mixed-use development project to break ground in 2023
(Sources: Stillwater Capital, Plano/Community Impact) The view of Plano from the Dallas North Tollway is about to get even busier. With office buildings, retail and residential neighborhoods visible in all directions, the planned site for the Haggard Farms project sticks out as a massive field of green in an area of the city that has grown up around it.
fox4news.com
Plano man out thousands of dollars in travel expenses after Southwest Airlines post-Christmas meltdown
PLANO, Texas - Southwest's CEO sent an update on Monday saying about 90% of refunds have been completed. Some say they're still waiting with little word on any reimbursement. For Dan Dunham of Plano, a trip to the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception game with his son was supposed to be a real touchdown. Instead, it was littered with interference.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MOMANYI, DOMINIC ISANDA; B/M; POB: KENYA; AGE: 56; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: WAREHOUSE;...
This Preston Hollow Highlight is a Home to Behold
Preston Hollow has so much to offer. With beautiful tree-lined avenues and cozy cul-de-sacs, this part of North Dallas is the perfect place to raise a family. For this week’s Highlight Home of the Week, sponsored by Dallas mortgage broker Lisa Peters we’re excited to feature a standout within this sensational part of town.
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
