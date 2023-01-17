ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine missing female last seen near 15th and Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for Misty Smith, last seen Jan. 10 near 15th and Wisconsin. Police said Smith was wearing a gray fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans and black boots when she left the area near 15th and Wisconsin around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.
RACINE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.
WAUKEGAN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove 'armed subject' near Great Lakes Dragaway

UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's officials reported an "armed subject" near the Great Lakes Dragaway near County Highway D and 180th Avenue in Union Grove Monday evening, Jan. 16. Kenosha deputies were assisting Racine deputies, and "the area is not safe," the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said as...
UNION GROVE, WI
communityjournal.net

Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets

There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers

WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17. A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.
WATERFORD, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Lobster Grilled Cheese

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., is one of surprisingly few restaurants in Kenosha with...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police chase; speeds topped 100 mph as pursuit entered Franklin

RACINE, Wis. - Racine County authorities arrested a 38-year-old man after a police chase that stretched from Wind Lake into southern Milwaukee County. He's suspected of stealing from five stores in the last month. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Racine County deputy was monitoring a...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

