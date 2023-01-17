Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'She belongs': Belgian foreign exchange student in West Allis blocked from competing on varsity gymnastics team
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Anaëlle 'Ana' Glineur of Belgium has dreamed of visiting the United States of America since her older sister studied abroad in Wisconsin around 15 years ago. So, when the newly turned 18-year-old received an opportunity to study at Nathan Hale High School in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
2 suburban Regal movie theaters among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine missing female last seen near 15th and Wisconsin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are looking for Misty Smith, last seen Jan. 10 near 15th and Wisconsin. Police said Smith was wearing a gray fuzzy sweater, orange zip-up sweater, blue jeans and black boots when she left the area near 15th and Wisconsin around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10.
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove 'armed subject' near Great Lakes Dragaway
UNION GROVE, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's officials reported an "armed subject" near the Great Lakes Dragaway near County Highway D and 180th Avenue in Union Grove Monday evening, Jan. 16. Kenosha deputies were assisting Racine deputies, and "the area is not safe," the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said as...
Preserving hot rod culture at the Speed Shop in Kenosha
A Kenosha man's collection of vintage cars and hot rods is enough to make even the none 'car people' jealous.
communityjournal.net
Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets
There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waterford utility poles sheered off, outage to 5,000 customers
WATERFORD, Wis. - Power has been restored to roughly 5,000 residents in the Town of Waterford area – after a utility pole was found sheered off late Tuesday, Jan. 17. A post on the Waterford Police Department Facebook page indicates Kramer from 164 to Loomis was closed during this time – so crews could repair the complex utility pole.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Lobster Grilled Cheese
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., is one of surprisingly few restaurants in Kenosha with...
wiproud.com
Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin restaurant, causes ‘severe damage’
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say ‘severe damage’ was caused to a southeast Wisconsin restaurant after a vehicle crashed into its exterior and came to a stop in the dining area. According to the Oak Creek Police Department, the vehicle hit the Bel Air Cantina around...
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police chase; speeds topped 100 mph as pursuit entered Franklin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine County authorities arrested a 38-year-old man after a police chase that stretched from Wind Lake into southern Milwaukee County. He's suspected of stealing from five stores in the last month. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Racine County deputy was monitoring a...
CBS 58
CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield named '40 Under 40' recipient by Milwaukee Business Journal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield has been named a 2023 "40 Under 40" recipient by the Milwaukee Business Journal. The list recognizes outstanding Milwaukee-area professionals under the age of 40 who have become leaders in their communities. Porterfield was nominated by community members, friends and colleagues...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man formally charged after allegedly killing two teenagers
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of shooting two teenagers to death in southeast Wisconsin has been officially charged. According to a press release, Brandon J. Randall of South Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the deaths of two teenagers. On Thursday, December 29,...
