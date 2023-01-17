Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
What happens to Social Security when you die?
The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
AOL Corp
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
Starting Tuesday, all U.S. military veterans in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free care at any VA or private facility
Beginning Tuesday, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in suicidal crisis will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Unlike for most other medical benefits, veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible....
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
MilitaryTimes
VA to pay for all emergency mental health care starting next week
Starting Jan. 17, all veterans will be able to access emergency mental health care free of charge at any Veterans Affairs medical facility or outside clinic, regardless of whether they are already enrolled in department health care services. Department officials announced the new policy on Friday as part of nationwide...
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis" can receive free treatment including inpatient care up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2023 — Brand new $914 direct payment drops in two weeks – when to check your account
MILLIONS of Americans are getting a brand new SSI payment in just two weeks. The next round of $914 SSI checks goes out on February 1. The subsequent checks of the year will be going out on the first of March, May, June, August, September, November, and December, while the remaining months will have them go out some days before due to a holiday or weekend.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare 2nd to file protest after losing out on North Carolina state health plan contract
UMR, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, is protesting North Carolina's decision to award its state health plan contract to Aetna, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Jan. 15. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Jan. 4 that the state would turn over management of its health plan for state employees to Aetna in 2025. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
beckerspayer.com
16 payer exec moves since Jan. 1
From several CEO moves to big announcements at UnitedHealth Group, these are 16 payer exec moves reported by Becker's since Jan. 1:. UnitedHealthcare named Marcus Robinson as president of markets for individual and family plan sales Jan. 10. BCBS Massachusetts named Debbie Peikes, PhD, as vice president of measurement and...
beckerspayer.com
Optum in the headlines: 7 recent updates
UnitedHealth Group's health services division, Optum, has scored contracts to manage health systems' revenue cycle operations and is expecting double-digit revenue growth in 2023. Here are seven updates about Optum Becker's has reported since Nov. 16. Optum will hire 575 employees from Owensboro (Ky.) Health and will begin managing the...
beckerspayer.com
10 states with the largest gains in insured rate during the pandemic
The overall insured rate in the U.S. rose between 2019 and 2021, with some states outpacing the national average growth in the insured rate of .7 percent, according HHS data. According to a Jan. 13 report, federal policies like continuous Medicaid enrollment during the public health emergency, increased premium tax credits and enhanced funding for ACA marketplace outreach contributed to the overall decrease in the uninsured rate.
beckerspayer.com
More young people, Latino people are insured: 6 numbers to know
The number of uninsured people in the United States is declining, with gains in coverage concentrated among young people, Latino people and American Indians/Alaska Natives, according to new data from HHS. In a report published Jan. 13, the department said from 2019 to 2021, the uninsured rate decreased from 11.1...
beckerspayer.com
Evernorth names Express Scripts president
Cigna's health services arm Evernorth has named Adam Kautzner, PharmD, president of Express Scripts, its pharmacy benefit manager. Dr. Kautzner most recently served as Express Scripts' senior vice president of supply chain, according to a Jan. 18 Cigna news release. "Adam's deep expertise in all areas of pharmacy benefit management,...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's chief counsel departs for online insurance marketplace
Cigna's top lawyer, Julia Brncic, is departing to become general counsel at EverQuote, an online insurance marketplace. Ms. Brncic will lead EverQuote's legal and compliance efforts, according to a Jan. 17 news release. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms. Brncic has served as senior vice president, chief counsel and corporate...
VA Announces Plan to Give Free Care to Any Vet in Suicide Crisis
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While U.S. veterans are already eligible for emergency suicidal crisis care, starting Tuesday they can get it for free. Care available at any VA facility or any private facility will include up to 30 days of inpatient or crisis residential care, the Department of Veteran's Affairs announced Friday. It will also include up to 90 days of follow-up outpatient care and ambulance rides to hospitals. The veterans will not need to be enrolled in the VA system.
Brenda Siegel: Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act is a giant step forward
Now, physicians in Vermont and across this country are able to treat their patients with buprenorphine, a lifesaving medication. This is the most transformative change in access to medically assisted treatment for opioid use disorder to date. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brenda Siegel: Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act is a giant step forward.
beckerspayer.com
How payers stack up on work-life balance, employee benefits
Elevance Health scored the top spot in the healthcare industry for employee benefits and work-life balance, according to Just Capital's ranking of the "most just" companies. The rankings, published Jan. 10, compared the top 1,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S. on several different social responsibility categories, including supporting workers, communities, customers, shared governance and environment.
CNBC
As U.S. hits debt ceiling, here's what it could mean for Social Security and Medicare
If debt ceiling negotiations are unsuccessful, the U.S. could default on its debt. Here's why some worry that could result in Social Security and Medicare delays, and proposals for cuts to those programs. The clock is ticking for the U.S. to avoid a default on its debt, and some are...
beckerspayer.com
SCAN Group names Medicare president
SCAN Group has promoted Karen Schulte to president of Medicare. Ms. Schulte previously served as president of network management. In her new role, she will lead the expansion of the company's Medicare business and oversee its performance in existing markets, according to a Jan. 11 news release. Previously, she was...
Comments / 0