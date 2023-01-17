ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Trash Interceptor 007" is damaged from storms

The newly deployed trash collector at the Ballona Creek mouth in Playa del Rey has been damaged by the recent storms. The solar powered floating Trash Interceptor 007 is a pilot project the County of Los Angeles took on in efforts to stop trash from going into the ocean.  The county partnered with the device's creator, nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, to be the first to test the Trash Interceptor device in the  United States, making it the tenth of its kind deployed in the world's oceans.Underwater steel cords attach the 007 to the jetty and the visible boom laying atop the water is what captures the trash.Since its launch in October, the device has stopped more than 42.5 tons of trash from reaching the ocean, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.It's reported that work is being done to repair the storm's damage to the device. 
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather

Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
