10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year FestivalDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Standoff With Mass Shooting Suspect Ends In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near GlendaleWestmont Community NewsGlendale, CA
10 Dead and Several Injured in California Shooting, Gunman on the Loosehard and smartLos Angeles, CA
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
These are the ‘best’ California cities to live in during 2023, according to Forbes
With its year-round summer like weather, various beaches and iconic landmarks, California can be the ideal place to live — if you can afford it. An October report from Forbes ranked the “best” California cities people should live in during the new year based on key factors, such as a city’s median home price, personal […]
"Trash Interceptor 007" is damaged from storms
The newly deployed trash collector at the Ballona Creek mouth in Playa del Rey has been damaged by the recent storms. The solar powered floating Trash Interceptor 007 is a pilot project the County of Los Angeles took on in efforts to stop trash from going into the ocean. The county partnered with the device's creator, nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, to be the first to test the Trash Interceptor device in the United States, making it the tenth of its kind deployed in the world's oceans.Underwater steel cords attach the 007 to the jetty and the visible boom laying atop the water is what captures the trash.Since its launch in October, the device has stopped more than 42.5 tons of trash from reaching the ocean, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.It's reported that work is being done to repair the storm's damage to the device.
theregistrysocal.com
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
natureworldnews.com
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
kclu.org
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres films rushing waters near her home amid severe California weather
Ellen DeGeneres is giving a firsthand look at the sweeping floods tearing through California and causing evacuations and lockdowns across the state. The comedian and former “Ellen DeGeneres Show” host shared a selfie video of the rushing waters on Twitter on Monday, Jan. 9, writing, "Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone."
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
Why Florida Keys Is the Only American City to Top American Express Top Travel Destination yet Again
Often called the Sunshine State, Florida state should be more identified as the Tourist State would be more accurate as it is centered on tourism with big attractions like the Everglades National Park, chic South Beach, and family-friendly Disney World. Florida has created a name for itself within the travel sector.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
