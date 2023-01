Pennsylvania College of Technology was again among the participating partners in Dream Week, which annually celebrates the passionate life and peaceful mission of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The college joined STEP AmeriCorps, Lycoming College, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and United Churches of Lycoming County in offering a number of opportunities for community involvement, starting with a downtown Peace Walk during the Jan. 16 observance of the federal MLK Day holiday. Campus activities included a seed-planting program (co-sponsored by Penn College’s horticulture department and The Potting Bench in South Williamsport); an eye-opening poverty simulation in the Thompson Professional Development Center; and a Unity Day festival during Friday’s basketball doubleheader in Bardo Gymnasium.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO