Florence Hughes Gouge
Florence Hughes Gouge, age 86, of Burnsville, went home to be with her Lord on January 3rd, 2023, at Fairfax Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Fairfax, Virginia. A native of Pigeon Roost, Green Mountain, NC. She lived for many years on Reservoir Rd, Burnsville. She was the daughter of Earl and Pansy Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Conley Gouge, brothers: Robert Hughes, Claude Hughes, Charles Hughes, Raymond Hughes, Riley Hughes, Tommy Hughes, Marcus Hughes, and sister: Marie Peterson.
Wrestling Results (Mountain Heritage 63.0 Mitchell 18.0) – Varsity
Mountain Heritage vs. Mitchell @ MHHS TRI( Mitchell,MHHS,?) on 01/18/2023. Mountain Heritage (MOHE) 63.0 Mitchell (MITC) 18.0. 106: Halley Wheeler (MITC) over Matthew Sechevich (MOHE) (Fall 0:57) 113: Angel Paez (MOHE) over Madison Morales (MITC) (Fall 0:59) 120: Nic Johnson (MOHE) over Noah Burke (MITC) (Fall 2:29) 126: Andrew Carpenter (MOHE) over Bryson Mcfalls (MITC) (Fall 3:00) 132: Tucker Fox (MOHE) over Cody Hughes (MITC) (Fall 1:50) 138: Elijah Wilson (MOHE) over Ayden Tesseer (MITC) (Dec 9-6) 145: Connor Jones (MOHE) over Caleb Whyatt (MITC) (Fall 1:53) 152: Austin Styles (MITC) over (MOHE) (For.) 160: Ashton Robinson (MOHE) over Jayden Burleson (MITC) (Fall 2:38) 170: Colin Ray (MOHE) over Adam White (MITC) (Fall 0:28) 182: Nate Pate (MOHE) over Yeshua Guardian (MITC) (Fall 0:35) 195: Braxton Batchelor (MOHE) over Camron Cook (MITC) (Fall 0:52) 220: Landon Duncan (MOHE) over Israel Valezquez (MITC) (Fall 0:45) 285: Justice Sobolefski (MITC) over Adam Pate (MOHE) (Fall 1:01)
Maxi Gouge Buchanan
Maxi Gouge Buchanan, age 88, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 at her home. A native of Mitchell County, she was a daughter of the late W.O. and Fearol Woody Gouge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Buchanan, who passed away in 2017 and sisters-in-law: Grace Ellis (Harold), Nell Young (Joe), Christine Young (Jake), and Emma Lee Sparks (Eli).
CTE Brings BE-Pro Be-Proud NC Skilled Labor Simulator to Mitchell High School
Mitchell County Career & Technical Education is always looking for hands-on opportunities for CTE students in Mitchell County and recently worked with the Be Pro Be Proud organization in NC to bring their new skilled labor simulator to local students. Mitchell County Schools CTE program believes in providing students with opportunities to prepare for their future career and college pursuits through courses, speakers, student field trips, and other hands-on opportunities. The new Be Pro Be Proud NC – Skilled Labor Simulator was set up at Mitchell High School on Tuesday, January 10th, and Wednesday, January 11th allowing students in several CTE classes and all middle school 8th graders to attend sessions inside the Be Pro Be Proud bus. The 2 million dollars high-tech simulator gave these 8th -12th-grade students the opportunity to learn about different skilled labor careers through this unique mobile workshop experience. Through the hands-on simulators students were able to attempt to operate a crane, try their hand at driving an 18-wheeler and navigate a worksite with an articulated dump truck. They also used Virtual Reality simulators to explore skills in HVAC, welding, plumbing, carpentry, electrical and lineman work. Careers in these skilled labor jobs are available every year and need to be filled, while the average age of workers in these fields is over 50 and younger workers are few and far between. Mitchell County CTE wants to provide opportunities to assist students in realizing there are thousands of opportunities in NC for skilled professionals and these employers are looking for new talent. This simulator rig was sponsored in an effort to bridge the gap between workers leaving these careers and recruiting young men and women to these careers. Mitchell County is currently working with the organization to schedule for the simulator to return to the Career Expo at Mitchell High School in April. Please check out more information at https://www.beprobeproudnc.org.
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 01/13 – 01/18/23
(Press Release from YanceyCounty Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Christy Lynn Garland 44 Of Oak Hill Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/15/2023 And Charged With Felony Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle And Was Issued A $22,000.00 Bond. Jonathan Reese Greene 37 Of Carl Fox...
