calbears.com
Clutch Performance On Beam Lifts No. 6 Cal Over Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – A gutsy final rotation for the California women's gymnastics team (7-0, 1-0) granted the Bears their first Pac-12 win of the season over host Arizona (4-3, 0-1) Friday night. Despite seeing its lowest score of the young season, while Arizona notched a season-high, the Bears managed...
calbears.com
Bears Face No. 8 Utah On Sunday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-8, 1-6) continues its homestand against No. 8 Utah (15-2, 5-2) on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00pm and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network. This game marks the 28th all-time meeting between the two programs with Cal holding...
calbears.com
No. 2 Cal Takes Care Of Business Against No. 19 Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. – The No. 2 ranked Cal men's swimming & diving team took care of business on Saturday, defeating No. 19 Arizona 187-98 on Friday afternoon at Hillenbrand Aquatic Center in Tucson. The Golden Bears won 11 of the 14 events on Friday, including a sweep in the 200m breaststroke. Cal also saw the return of two-time NCAA Champion Hugo Gonzalez who made his 2022-23 debut.
calbears.com
Cal Falls Short To No. 24 Colorado 73-66
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Cal (10-8, 1-6) overcame a 10-point deficit in the first half and used a strong defensive third quarter to take a three-point lead heading into the final frame but was unable to hold on, falling just short to No. 24 Colorado (15-3, 6-1) 73-66 Friday afternoon at Haas Pavilion.
calbears.com
Bears Host Broncos In Home Opener
BERKELEY – California rugby opens its home slate this Saturday, Jan 21 with a match versus Santa Clara. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., with the gates at Witter Rugby Field to open at noon. Tickets can be purchased here and concessions will be sold on site with cashless forms of payment accepted. Fans unable to attend in person can watch the live stream.
calbears.com
No. 3 Cal To Take On Wildcats And Sun Devils
BERKELEY – The No. 3 ranked Cal men's swimming & diving team returns to action this weekend with a pair of Pac-12 dual meets at No. 17 Arizona on Friday followed by a showdown against No. 1 Arizona State on Saturday. Cal will also have several swimmers competing at UC San Diego on Friday and Saturday at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla.
calbears.com
Back in Camp: Beach Volleyball
BERKELEY- The California beach volleyball team returned to the sand last week for its first practice of the new year, and despite the Berkeley showers, the Bears got right to work in preparation for the 2023 season. Under eighth-year head coach Meagan Owusu, Cal looks to build on what was a historic 2022 season.
