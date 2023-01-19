ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Indonesia says BASF, Eramet near $2.6 billion deal to process nickel for EV batteries

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vp8l4_0kICC1JH00

JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Germany's BASF (BASFn.DE) and French miner Eramet (ERMT.PA) are finalising a $2.6 billion partnership deal to invest in a facility in Indonesia to process nickel for use in batteries for electric vehicles, Indonesian officials said.

The Indonesian announcement comes as Southeast Asia's biggest economy has been courting global companies to build facilities to produce EV batteries and electric cars to exploit the country's rich nickel resources.

In separate emailed responses, the companies confirmed they were assessing a hydro-metallurgical project to produce battery-grade nickel and cobalt from Eramet's mine in Indonesia's Weda Bay, but did not confirm the proposed investment.

Indonesia's investment ministry cited BASF chief executive Martin Brudermüller as saying the project investment would be worth around 2.4 billion euros ($2.59 billion).

"We would like to convey that our agreement with Eramet is at the final stage. It is likely that our decision will be taken in the first half of 2023," the ministry quoted Brudermüller as saying.

Eramet said in a statement the project was subject to a final investment decision and further details would be disclosed if a decision was made.

BASF spokesman Paul Warkentin also said more details would be given once an assessment had been concluded.

The planned plant would produce mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) from nickel through a high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) plant. MHP is used in electric vehicle batteries.

Eramet said the plant could start production in early 2026 investment decision subject to a final investment decision, with an output capacity of up to 67,000 tonnes of nickel and 7,000 tonnes of cobalt contained in MHP per year.

BASF and Eramet's investment plan was in line with the government's "aspirations to set up Indonesia as world-class EV player," said Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

Indonesia is also finalising agreements with Chinese automaker BYD Group and Tesla (TSLA.O) to invest in EV production facilities, a senior cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Once the biggest supplier of nickel to the global stainless steel industry, nickel producers in Indonesia have been retooling so they can take advantage of the growing demand for nickel in batteries.

While overall battery demand for nickel makes up a small portion of the 3 million tonne market, Indonesia is primed to become the world's biggest supplier as it builds out some 4.5 million tonnes of capacity that can supply both markets over the next five years, analysts estimate.

Investment into MHP production in Indonesia has so far been dominated by Chinese companies such as Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Tsingshan Holding Group.

Separately, Australia's Nickel Industries (NIC.AX) said on Wednesday it will raise $471 million in capital to help fund the acquisition of several nickel projects in Indonesia.

To develop battery nickel, the company will also look to collaborate with Shanghai Decent Investment (Group) Co Ltd, a unit of the Tsingshan Group.

(This story has been refiled to correct the source to official company statement, and not spokeswoman, in paragraph 6)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Amazon's AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Ford to cut up to 3,200 jobs in Europe, union says, vowing a fight

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ford (F.N) plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany's IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead.
Reuters

WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year.
Reuters

Factbox-Why were millions of Pakistanis without electricity?

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Millions of Pakistanis were left without electricity for the second time in three months after a grid failure on Monday, affecting nearly all parts of the country - from the capital Islamabad in the north to Karachi in the south.
Reuters

Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Reuters

Taiwan president tells pope war with China not an option

TAIPEI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing.
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
375K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy