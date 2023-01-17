Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023
For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Zacks.com
5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks for Assured Returns in 2023
NXST - Free Report) , Walmart Inc. (. WMT - Free Report) , Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (. A - Free Report) , and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (. AEM - Free Report) — that could be compelling picks for your portfolio. Why is Dividend Growth Better?. Stocks...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
These Two Dividend Kings With 4% Yields Will Kickstart Your Portfolio In 2023
The dividend kings, or companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 straight years, are an elite group. To qualify, companies generally need to be able to generate lots of cash, do it consistently over time and be at least somewhat impervious to economic cycles. Two companies that...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
3 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying This Year
Although macroeconomic headwinds kept the stock market under immense pressure last year, the declining inflation rates have increased investor optimism recently. Hence, quality Nasdaq stocks Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Honeywell International...
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
NASDAQ
Lift Portfolio Value With These 5 High Earnings Yield Picks
U.S. inflation cooled off for the sixth straight month in December after hitting a 40-year high in mid-2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the consumer price index rose 6.5% last month, down from 7.1% in November. The reading is sharply down from the peak of 9.1% attained in June 2022 but still way above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
NASDAQ
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
NASDAQ
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
NASDAQ
Treasury ETFs Rise on Slowdown Concerns, Lower Yields
Treasuries gained momentum this year on declining yields. A host of factors like jobs reports, easing inflation, and recession fears are pushing yields lower, thereby providing an upside to the Treasury market. Investors could ride this opportune moment by investing in Treasury ETFs. While most of the funds in the...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
Benzinga
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
NASDAQ
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds. The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
NASDAQ
Want $500 in Annual Passive Income? Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks Now
Every dollar of passive income you make from your portfolio is money you can use to reinvest into other assets and gain the benefit of compound growth over time. Over a long enough period, you can build a decent income stream, and if you're especially patient, you can even start the process with a relatively small investment in some cases.
Realty Income: "The Monthly Dividend Company" And Its 4.7% Yield Still Look Strong
Realty Income Corporation (O) is a publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in San Diego, California, established in 1969. The company's business strategy is centered on buying and owning commercial properties rented to creditworthy tenants for an extended period under a triple-net arrangement. The Realty Income portfolio includes...
