washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Gillian May

The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver

My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Oral Microbiota Linked to Severe Stroke

A recently published study of those who experienced stroke found that the oral microbiome of patients with the most severe stroke had high levels of oral bacteria and cytokines compared with those who had undergone less serious stroke. Containing 224 patients, the study found that those who experienced severe or cardioembolic stroke had elevated levels of Megasphaera, Prevotella_1, Clostridia, Selenomonas_3, Prevotella_6, Dialister, Staphylococcus, Staphylococcaceae, and Peptostreptococcus. Regardless of severity, all of those who had a stroke had higher levels of IL-6, IL-8, IL-1β, TNF-α, and sCD40L than those who had not experienced stroke. The study has yet to undergo peer review. Click here to read more.
scitechdaily.com

New Oral Drug Lowers Cholesterol by 70%

A team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University has identified a small-molecule drug that effectively reduces cholesterol by 70% in animal models. PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most common type of medication used to manage cholesterol levels, following statins. These drugs are highly effective at reducing excess cholesterol in the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors must be injected. This can be a barrier to their use for some people.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of HLH Disease?

The symptoms of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) commonly appear within the first few months or years of birth. The symptoms are similar to those of other childhood diseases, making diagnosis difficult. Common signs HLH. Skin rashes. Breathing problems. Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) What is hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis?. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis...
hcplive.com

Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Satisfied with Switch to Adalimumab Biosimilar

Results of the study, which focused on patient-reported outcomes in addition to clinical measurements, mirror findings from other large-scale studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of biosimilars in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Swapping adalimumab with an adalimumab biosimilar did not significantly increase disease activity or result in worse patient-reported outcomes...
MedicalXpress

Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures

Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
verywellhealth.com

Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone

Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
natureworldnews.com

Substance that May Prevent Cancer From Spreading Shows 90% Success on Mice

Israeli researchers claim that the active component has shown more than 90% efficiency in mice, and they are working to develop the first preventive medicine in the world to stop tumors from generating secondary cancer. World-Changing Discovery. Scientists have discovered a mechanism to prevent cancer cells from entering circulation and...
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Researchers identify gut bacteria linked to insulin sensitivity

A recent study analyzed associations between 36 bacteria found in the gut and a person’s ability to maintain healthy insulin levels. They found 10 bacteria associated with a lower rate of blood sugar levels fluctuating abnormally. The study is part of an ongoing, prospective study led by researchers at...
verywellhealth.com

What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.

