Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
The First Signs of Alcoholic Liver Disease are Outside the Liver
My father died of alcoholic liver disease six and half years ago. It came as a surprise to all of us, even though it was clear he had a severe drinking problem for decades. It was especially surprising to me, as a former nurse and a recovering alcoholic. You would think I’d know more about liver problems and alcohol use than the average person. But the truth is, in the months before his death, I had no idea my father’s liver was struggling at all. Most people know about cirrhosis, but few people know how a liver goes from early damage to end-stage liver cirrhosis.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Oral Microbiota Linked to Severe Stroke
A recently published study of those who experienced stroke found that the oral microbiome of patients with the most severe stroke had high levels of oral bacteria and cytokines compared with those who had undergone less serious stroke. Containing 224 patients, the study found that those who experienced severe or cardioembolic stroke had elevated levels of Megasphaera, Prevotella_1, Clostridia, Selenomonas_3, Prevotella_6, Dialister, Staphylococcus, Staphylococcaceae, and Peptostreptococcus. Regardless of severity, all of those who had a stroke had higher levels of IL-6, IL-8, IL-1β, TNF-α, and sCD40L than those who had not experienced stroke. The study has yet to undergo peer review. Click here to read more.
scitechdaily.com
New Oral Drug Lowers Cholesterol by 70%
A team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University has identified a small-molecule drug that effectively reduces cholesterol by 70% in animal models. PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most common type of medication used to manage cholesterol levels, following statins. These drugs are highly effective at reducing excess cholesterol in the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors must be injected. This can be a barrier to their use for some people.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
msn.com
A woman went to the doctor because she'd put on weight and her stomach hurt. Doctors found an 86-pound tumor growing from her ovary.
At a doctor's office in Italy, a female patient presented with a swollen belly and stomach pains, and said that she had gained about 55 pounds over the past ten months. The symptoms normally might point to pregnancy — if the patient wasn't 62 years old. Besides the stomach...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of HLH Disease?
The symptoms of hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) commonly appear within the first few months or years of birth. The symptoms are similar to those of other childhood diseases, making diagnosis difficult. Common signs HLH. Skin rashes. Breathing problems. Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) What is hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis?. Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis...
hcplive.com
Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Satisfied with Switch to Adalimumab Biosimilar
Results of the study, which focused on patient-reported outcomes in addition to clinical measurements, mirror findings from other large-scale studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of biosimilars in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Swapping adalimumab with an adalimumab biosimilar did not significantly increase disease activity or result in worse patient-reported outcomes...
Is There A Link Between GERD And Gallbladder Disease?
As GERD and gallbladder disease are conditions located in the digestive system, some may wonder whether there's a connection between the two.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
New study finds that UV nail polish dryers cause skin cell mutations that leads to cancer
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) According to a recent study, UV radiation exposure can destroy cells and result in alterations that are frequently detected in skin cancer. According to a new study, ultraviolet (UV) nail polish dryers, which are frequently used for gel manicures, can damage cells and cause cancer-causing mutations in cells.
A pregnant woman whose legs went numb was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet 'lacked nutrition.'
The woman didn't eat many animal products, which are a source of vitamin B12.
verywellhealth.com
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
natureworldnews.com
Substance that May Prevent Cancer From Spreading Shows 90% Success on Mice
Israeli researchers claim that the active component has shown more than 90% efficiency in mice, and they are working to develop the first preventive medicine in the world to stop tumors from generating secondary cancer. World-Changing Discovery. Scientists have discovered a mechanism to prevent cancer cells from entering circulation and...
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Coffee consumption may be linked to lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death
A new peer-reviewed paper has been published that seems to indicate that coffee consumption is linked to reduced risks of cardiovascular disease and mortality. As I am writing this article while drinking a large cup of coffee, I can only say, "awesome!"
denver7.com
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Researchers identify gut bacteria linked to insulin sensitivity
A recent study analyzed associations between 36 bacteria found in the gut and a person’s ability to maintain healthy insulin levels. They found 10 bacteria associated with a lower rate of blood sugar levels fluctuating abnormally. The study is part of an ongoing, prospective study led by researchers at...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Locked-In Syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
