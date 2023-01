Tikigaq High School hoops standout Joelian Lane put on a show at the Alaska Prep Shootout last weekend at Dimond High School in Anchorage. The senior from Point Hope scored 114 points in his three games, to set a new scoring record for the 29-year-old tournament and earn him Alaska Athlete of the Week accolades.

