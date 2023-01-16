Read full article on original website
Ames National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million. The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, topping...
BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57.1 million. The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.70 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Dollar General Register Gives Customer Cherry Tomatoes As Change For Her Bill - "Currency Of The Future"
Dollar General's self-checkout machine gave the strangest "change" while low on funds. The machine paid out a shopper with cherry tomatoes. Every store has a different way of reimbursing customers when they do not have change. Most people expect a gift card or reward points.
Sientra Announces Reverse Stock Split
* SIENTRA ANNOUNCES 1-FOR-10 REVERSE STOCK SPLIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UK's Liontrust sees fund outflows in Dec-qtr on stock market volatility
Jan 18 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management Plc on Wednesday reported net outflows of 632 million pounds ($779 million) in the last three months of 2022 due to volatile stock markets, negative investor sentiment and geopolitical concerns. ($1 = 0.8112 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
Mineral Resources Says It Does Not Intend To Make Takeover Bid Or Other Offer For Warrego Energy
* MINRES DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE A TAKEOVER BID OR OTHER OFFER FOR WGO. * LODGED A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER NOTICE ON JAN 17 CONFIRMING CO BOUGHT ABOUT 234 MILLION SHARES IN WARREGO ENERGY LTD. * MINRES IS OF OPINION THAT GAS ASSET PRICES IN PERTH BASIN ARE NOW OVER-INFLATED...
UPDATE 6-Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy
Jan 20 (Reuters) - The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Thursday, owing creditors at least $3.4 billion after being toppled by a market rout along with exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, a leading crypto lender, froze customer redemptions on Nov....
UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
Are these US retail stocks worth watching in Q1 2023?
Dollar Tree’s revenue in Q3 2022 was US$ 6,939.9 million. MarineMax stock gained 10.41 per cent in the running quarter. RumbleON's net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 3 million. The slowing economy, the running inflation, and the Fed Reserve’s hawkish monetary policies brought volatility into the US equity market in 2022. Sectors like tech and retail suffered the most throughout the year. However, as a new year begins, investors are looking for a dovish stance from the Central Bank officials.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc Announces Acquisition Of Ridgeback Resources Inc
* SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF RIDGEBACK RESOURCES INC. EXPANDING PRODUCTION TO APPROXIMATELY 30,000 BOE/D AND BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING INCLUDING STRATEGIC LEAD ORDERS FROM GMT CAPITAL CORP. AND LIBRA ADVISORS, LLC. * SATURN OIL & GAS INC - DEAL HIGHLY ACCRETIVE ON CASH FLOW PER FULLY DILUTED...
Fed's Waller: Rates may be "close" to sufficiently restrictive
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve may be "pretty close" to the point where rates are "sufficiently restrictive" to control inflation, Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said Friday. As the target federal funds rate approaches 5%, and if inflation falls as expected to a mid-3% range, "those...
Thoma Bravo expands cybersecurity reach with $1.34 bln Magnet Forensics deal
(Adds details about the deal, background) Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thoma Bravo will buy Canadian software firm Magnet Forensics Inc in a C$1.8 billion ($1.34 billion) deal, the company said on Friday, as the private equity firm bolsters its cybersecurity portfolio to tap into rising demand. A unit of Thoma...
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
Nigeria fin min says debt trajectory sustainable, no 2023 bond sale - BBG TV
LONDON (Reuters) - Nigeria's debt trajectory is sustainable the country's finance minister said on Wednesday, adding that it planned to bring its key debt service-to-revenue ratio down sharply this year and would not borrow on the international capital markets. Nigeria's government spent 80% of its revenue on debt servicing last...
Do you know why Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares surged 15% today?
Global software company Nuix Limited’s (ASX:NXL) shares traded up by over 15% today. The company provided an update in relation to expected results for the half year ended 31 December 2022. It expects to report annualised contract value (ACV) in the range of AU$168-AU$171 million. Nuix will release half...
Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith)
