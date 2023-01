2022 is now behind us, and though we're only halfway through January, there have already been loads of hilarious jokes on Twitter. So enjoy some of the funniest tweets from this month so far!

at what point do we start blaming the homie and NOT the hopper? 😕 @bIackbratzdoIl 05:24 AM - 13 Jan 2023

If you have no hate in your heart… grow up. Look around you @mixedgrass 06:05 PM - 11 Jan 2023

This guy at my gym has the biggest pecs I've ever seen, and today I overheard him ask Siri what 4 times 12 was. The perfect man. @andyrockcandy 03:46 PM - 11 Jan 2023

(Seeing old friends) We just don’t go to high school like we used to anymore @pjayevans 12:45 AM - 10 Jan 2023

this is hilarious they said just smile and werk boys @hairytaints 02:05 AM - 08 Jan 2023

One day, a guy went onto my IG and liked ALL my photos. I then DMed him saying “instead of doing all that, why don’t you just DM me and tell me you like me?”. He responded by saying “I don’t like you, I just like your content.” And proceeded to block me. @blythlie 06:20 PM - 06 Jan 2023

men do shrooms once and discover the same things 13 year old girls have discovered alone in their bedrooms @supremeipadbaby 05:26 PM - 09 Jan 2023

they need to show this clip in acting schools @samxmcgowan 12:12 PM - 12 Jan 2023

How men look at you when you remind them they have a girlfriend. @invis4yo 09:55 PM - 05 Jan 2023

who tf is bo burnham i thought he was that animated depressed horse @capstellium 09:04 AM - 14 Jan 2023

rhinoplasty, lip filler, cheek implants, chin implant, jaw shave, brow bone reduction, buccal fat removal, botox and eye lift, skin bleaching @Malibubarbarian 06:59 PM - 13 Jan 2023

I gasped like I was in a gay slasher movie. @thatsajellyfish 09:01 PM - 07 Jan 2023

My brother got an android and I’m fed up fr @SNOOPSONTAUALA 07:15 PM - 07 Jan 2023

i be lying to uber drivers saying “right here is perfect” knowing damn well i ain’t never been to this location nor do i know where the hell i am at @relatableisaiah 03:04 AM - 04 Jan 2023

seeing people’s 2022 letterboxd stats having over 600 films logged @phinsjake 05:12 PM - 04 Jan 2023

i hate when people use military time like ok cadet kelly @HARD2KlLL_ 06:25 PM - 03 Jan 2023

i cannot fuck it we ball for much longer @miliondollameat 08:49 PM - 09 Jan 2023

