Houston, TX

KHOU

HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What it took to bring the Final Four to Houston

HOUSTON — The NCAA men's Final Four will be played in Houston starting April 1, but it took years of planning to get the tournament to the Bayou City. It's the fourth time the Bayou City has hosted the finale of March Madness. Holly Kesterson, the president of the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Massive JFK statue installed in Houston-area community near Bush Airport

ALDINE, Texas — A massive bust of John F. Kennedy was installed in the East Aldine community Wednesday. It was created by well-known sculptor David Adickes, who is 95. The statue is a part of a project the community calls "JFK on JFK." You can find it at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Aldine Bender Road, which is just minutes away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Froberg's Farm

ALVIN, Texas — Four-wheeling around Froberg’s Farm, Tyler Froberg pointed out the crops coming up. "Everything from strawberries, which we’re best known for, to seasonal greens like collards and mustards, and even our famous blackberries," he said. His great-great grandparents started farming in Alvin when they got...
ALVIN, TX
KHOU

The new age of tipping

HOUSTON — Etiquette Expert Helen Perry, Restaurant Owner Patrick Broussard, and Associate Professor of Marketing at the University Of St. Thomas. Dr. Lynn R. Godwin joined Great Day Houston to discuss the current culture of tipping. To book an appointment with Helen, visit: https://helen-perry.com/. For more information on Patrick...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County

SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

