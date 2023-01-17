Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023Bryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston's oldest business to close in MarchAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
WANTED: Man attempts to steal purse from woman leaving Houston convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who tried to steal a woman's purse as she was leaving a convenience store. This happened on Jan. 6 and it was all caught on camera. Police said the woman was walking in the parking lot when a man, who...
KHOU
Houston Happenings for your weekend to-do list!
Over 100 Vendors: Sports, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh Cards. Drumming, Dance, Tribal Art... Hosted By Entertainment Group "You Had To Be There"
KHOU 11 Investigates takes a close look at fighting numbers at Greater Houston schools
KHOU 11 Investigative Reporter Cheryl Mercedes takes a look at what's being done to combat fighting at Greater Houston schools. Parents with kids who attend Houston-area schools have continually expressed that safety is at the top of their minds. KHOU 11 News asked them to fill out a survey about...
'Sleeping in our bars armed' | Houston business owners sick of crime ask city for help
HOUSTON — Fed-up Houston bar owners are putting pressure on city leaders. It comes after repeated break-ins have caused some owners to sleep in their businesses -- armed. A group of bar owners brought their frustrations to Houston City Council on Wednesday. “I have been burglarized 15 times in...
United Airlines shows off newly expanded Inflight Training Center in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — United Airlines has a new training center right here in Houston. The airline showed off its newly expanded Inflight Training Center Tuesday, which features a number of hands-on training areas that will hopefully get flight attendants ready to handle whatever situation may come up during a flight.
KHOU
HPD: Elderly man robbed while walking into credit union near Willowbrook
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing an elderly man earlier this week. The victim told police he was walking into a credit union off of the Tomball Parkway near W Greens Road on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect grabbed an envelope of cash out of his back pocket and ran away.
KHOU
Houston forecast: Cooler temperatures coming in and they're here to stay
Our pattern of temperatures in the 70s is going on a little hiatus. The cold front that blew in Thursday is going to drop temps to the 60s for a while.
What it took to bring the Final Four to Houston
HOUSTON — The NCAA men's Final Four will be played in Houston starting April 1, but it took years of planning to get the tournament to the Bayou City. It's the fourth time the Bayou City has hosted the finale of March Madness. Holly Kesterson, the president of the...
Massive JFK statue installed in Houston-area community near Bush Airport
ALDINE, Texas — A massive bust of John F. Kennedy was installed in the East Aldine community Wednesday. It was created by well-known sculptor David Adickes, who is 95. The statue is a part of a project the community calls "JFK on JFK." You can find it at the intersection of John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Aldine Bender Road, which is just minutes away from George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
Houston-area universities prepare for Texas' TikTok ban to go into effect
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban from state-issued devices and services takes effect next month and public universities are already beginning the process of restricting access to the app. The governor cited security concerns with the Chinese-owned company that could jeopardize state information as a reason...
KHOU
HIDDEN GEM: Froberg's Farm
ALVIN, Texas — Four-wheeling around Froberg’s Farm, Tyler Froberg pointed out the crops coming up. "Everything from strawberries, which we’re best known for, to seasonal greens like collards and mustards, and even our famous blackberries," he said. His great-great grandparents started farming in Alvin when they got...
TxDOT seeking feedback from residents on possible I-45 changes from Beltway to Conroe
HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public input on making a booming stretch of I-45 between north Houston and Conroe safer and less congested. They’re studying the 24-mile stretch between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 because of the corridor’s projected growth in population and employment.
HPD: Woman grazed in the face by a bullet while driving on I-10 in east Houston
HOUSTON — Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that left a woman injured in east Houston. It happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday on I-10 between Wayside Dr. and McCarty St. Police said the woman was driving eastbound when she heard a noise. After feeling pain on the...
'Breaking Bad' stars in H-Town to promote their new mezcal 'Dos Hombres'
HOUSTON — Those bad boys from "Breaking Bad" stopped in Houston this week and hundreds of lucky fans lined up to see them. Brian Cranston and Aaron Paul -- aka Walter White and Jesse Pinkman -- are back in business but this time the stuff they're selling is legal.
KHOU
The new age of tipping
HOUSTON — Etiquette Expert Helen Perry, Restaurant Owner Patrick Broussard, and Associate Professor of Marketing at the University Of St. Thomas. Dr. Lynn R. Godwin joined Great Day Houston to discuss the current culture of tipping. To book an appointment with Helen, visit: https://helen-perry.com/. For more information on Patrick...
What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
WANTED: Burglars pry open ATM, steal cash at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying three men who stole money from an ATM inside a northeast convenience store. This happened on Dec. 31, 2022 at around 4 a.m. at a convenience store on South Lake Houston Parkway at Normandy Street. Police said the men...
This Houston airport ranks third in the country when it comes to finding guns at TSA checkpoints
HOUSTON — The Transportation Security Administration released numbers showing how many firearms were found at their airport checkpoints in 2022 and Houston was high on the list. Nationwide, there were 6,542 firearms found in carry-on bags in 2022 compared to 5,972 found in 2021 and 3,257 found during the...
HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County
SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.
Comments / 0