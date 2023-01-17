Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonNorthville HeraldNewport News, VA
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines
• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News.
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!
Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
Youngkin visits George W. Carver Elementary to promote Virginia Literacy Act
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited George W. Carver Elementary School on Thursday in support of new Virginia legislation.
Military.com
VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer
The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
Richmond house flipper sentenced to 9 years in prison
Josh Romano, a one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper, has been sentenced to a term of nine years in federal prison.
Crime Insider: 7th-grader had loaded gun at West End middle school
"All students and staff are safe. Administrators and police worked together to move the student to a safe location and recover the weapon."
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
Fairfax County, Va. mom Asra Nomani called out her son's merit notification delay and voiced her concerns about the agenda of 'equity warriors' on 'The Story.'
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
WSET
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
Shooting by 6-year-old at NN Elem. school raises complex cultural questions
He was 6, in his first-grade class in Newport News, Virginia. He pointed a handgun at his teacher, police say, and then he pulled the trigger.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
alamancenews.com
Alderwoman tells board: married over holidays, plans to move to Virginia
Gibsonville aldermen, who have already filled one vacancy last fall due to the untimely death of a board member last summer will soon be faced with filling another one – as the result of a member’s marriage and plan to move to Virginia. During last Monday’s Gibsonville board...
Take a look inside Virginia's first freestanding casino
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
Glenn Youngkin's office blasts anonymous report after update: 'This is why people don’t trust the media'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office said an update to a Richmond Times-Dispatch report is why “people don’t trust the media” after Ford Motor Company shot down an anonymous claim.
Shot fired into Richmond home: 'They ain't going to do nothing till we dead'
A Richmond mother who lives with her son at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond said she was angry, exhausted, and scared after someone fired a bullet into her apartment.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
Tower
Youngkin Looking to Move the Commanders to Virginia
Amid the scandals that owner Dan Snyder is facing and the team’s recent failure to make the playoffs, a new topic of conservation has emerged around the Washington Commanders with rumors of potentially moving to Virginia. Bloomberg reported that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is looking to pitch to the Commanders’ ownership to move from their current stadium in Landover, Maryland. Youngkin is hoping to discuss the move more once the Commanders have been sold by their current owner Dan Snyder. Many government officials and other business personnel do not wish to associate with Snyder because of the numerous complaints that have surfaced regarding Snyder allegedly cultivating a toxic workplace culture. Reports are saying the Commanders may be sold for $7 billion or more and Youngkin is waiting to begin further discussions until this deal is made because he wants to mainly converse with the individual who will run the team for the foreseeable future.
royalexaminer.com
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
The Daily South
Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless
In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
Comments / 1