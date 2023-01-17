ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsfromthestates.com

Secret execution tapes and more Virginia headlines

• Disputing a Thursday story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Ford denied that it had chosen to build a new electric vehicle battery plant in Virginia before Gov. Glenn Youngkin took the state out of the running for the project. The Youngkin administration has said the state had not reached the stage of offering the company an incentive package.—Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!

Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
VIRGINIA STATE
Military.com

VA Changes Name of Only Medical Center Honoring Confederate Officer

The Department of Veterans Affairs quietly changed the name of its medical center in Richmond, Virginia, last week, relegating Dr. Hunter Holmes McGuire to history. Executive Director J. Ronald Johnson notified department chairs that the Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center is now the Richmond VA Medical Center. The medical...
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
Tower

Youngkin Looking to Move the Commanders to Virginia

Amid the scandals that owner Dan Snyder is facing and the team’s recent failure to make the playoffs, a new topic of conservation has emerged around the Washington Commanders with rumors of potentially moving to Virginia. Bloomberg reported that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is looking to pitch to the Commanders’ ownership to move from their current stadium in Landover, Maryland. Youngkin is hoping to discuss the move more once the Commanders have been sold by their current owner Dan Snyder. Many government officials and other business personnel do not wish to associate with Snyder because of the numerous complaints that have surfaced regarding Snyder allegedly cultivating a toxic workplace culture. Reports are saying the Commanders may be sold for $7 billion or more and Youngkin is waiting to begin further discussions until this deal is made because he wants to mainly converse with the individual who will run the team for the foreseeable future.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily South

Virginia Uber Driver Plans To Use Lottery Winnings To Feed Homeless

In 2023, we’re trying to be more like Nicolas Houssini. The Uber driver from Blacksburg, Virginia, was one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. And while most people would keep the entirety of the prize for themselves and their families, Houssini, who says he loved assisting everyday people in their daily lives, has more altruistic plans for his lottery windfall.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy