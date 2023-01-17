Read full article on original website
Related
country1037fm.com
These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina
Let’s face it we may aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in Noth Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks North Carolina rate increases
RALEIGH — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina, regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case initiated by the...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In North Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in North Carolina.
mynews13.com
California vs. North Carolina
Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
whqr.org
Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC
Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
‘Orange’ you glad the number of NC counties with high COVID levels on CDC map has dropped this far?
The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19 is falling just as fast as it rose.
WCNC
Facing opposition, feds shape future for popular NC forestland
North Carolina's Nantahala and Pisgah national forests are among the most visited in the U.S. Their futures are now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service.
Human trafficking: New strategy, new data fuel the fight in North Carolina
(The Center Square) – A confluence of recent developments is focusing attention on human trafficking in North Carolina, from a new task force devoted to coordinating law enforcement efforts to a fresh report detailing the scope of the problem. Pam Strickland, founder of the nonprofit NC Stop Human Trafficking,...
Get up to $65,000 if you can make a difference: Check eligibility
According to the U.S. Census Household Pulse Survey, millions of Americans including North Carolina residents are not working. It may be an old survey but the situation is still the same.
Backyard to Bockyard: North Carolinians becoming farmers in wake of rising egg prices
Many people who want to raise chickens these days are most excited about the eggs. Larsen said she has seen a big increase in people looking for backyard chickens.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey announces $89 million saved or recovered for North Carolinians in 2022
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has announced that the North Carolina Department of Insurance saved or recovered nearly $89 million for North Carolinians in 2022. According to a press release from the Department of Insurance, last year, the department:. Helped North Carolinians obtain $52.5 million in claims from life...
country1037fm.com
All You Can Eat? This Coastal Gem Is North Carolina’s Best Buffet Restaurant
I’m going to preface this with, I’m not one who frequents a buffet. I absolutely love the option to try many things on the menu for one cost. However, I personally just don’t eat enough to justify the cost in most cases. And to-go boxes are usually frowned upon. But if you or someone in your family has a large appetite and loves variety, buffet restaurants are a great option. While there are certain chain restaurants that offer buffets (and can be delicious), it can be hard to know which restaurants are worth the cost. You want to make sure the variety, quality, and freshness of the food are up to par. That’s why our friends at The Daily Meal created a list of the best buffets in each state. And it was a coastal gem that took the title of North Carolina’s best buffet restaurant.
Substation attacks cause North Carolina energy companies, lawmakers to take action
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday morning, EnergyUnited will replace a transformer that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County on Tuesday. None of the 1,500 customers the substation serves lost power because crews were able to transfer the load to another substation nearby. The FBI is working with law enforcement in Randolph and […]
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of North Carolina residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of North Carolina's purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others.
borderbelt.org
Ms. Black North Carolina, a Columbus County native, shines light on health disparities
When Tatyana Faulk-Frink was crowned Ms. Black North Carolina last month, she proudly wore a sash bearing the name of her hometown of Chadbourn – a nod to the Columbus County community that she continues to support. As a medical student at the University of North Carolina and the...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare 2nd to file protest after losing out on North Carolina state health plan contract
UMR, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, is protesting North Carolina's decision to award its state health plan contract to Aetna, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Jan. 15. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Jan. 4 that the state would turn over management of its health plan for state employees to Aetna in 2025. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
New North Carolina State Laws For 2023
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
Harris Teeter will have a hiring event on Thursday
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a big event for those looking to get to work. On January 19, Harris Teeter is holding a hiring event across North Carolina. The business is looking to fill hundreds of new positions across all departments. The positions will be salaried and hourly roles. The roles will be positions like […]
Comments / 2