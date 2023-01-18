Tuesday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 53, Ord 34
Alliance 49, Gordon/Rushville 43
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Pleasanton 43
Arapahoe 63, Axtell 58
Bellevue East 62, Millard West 52
Bennington 75, Buena Vista 20
Blair 46, Omaha Concordia 32
Blue Hill 49, Harvard 20
Burwell 38, Riverside 11
Centennial 45, Wilber-Clatonia 17
Central City 52, Schuyler 22
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Lutheran High Northeast 37
Crofton 52, Wayne 40
Cross County 44, Dorchester 30
David City 43, Shelby/Rising City 25
Deshler 40, Lawrence-Nelson 36
Douglas County West 68, Louisville 26
Dundy County-Stratton 35, Wallace 23
East Butler 48, Giltner 26
Elkhorn Valley 44, Wausa 35
Elmwood-Murdock 32, Parkview Christian 20
Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Auburn 34
Fort Calhoun 47, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Wood River 30
Grand Island Northwest 33, North Platte 27
Guardian Angels 46, Battle Creek 35
High Plains Community 42, Heartland 39
Holdrege 31, Hastings 17
Homer 67, Tri County Northeast 33
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43, Pawnee City 27
Johnson-Brock 44, Lewiston 34
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 32
Lincoln Lutheran 67, Aquinas 35
Lincoln Pius X 71, Norfolk 41
Lincoln Southwest 48, Papillion-LaVista South 37
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34, Arlington 30
Madison 50, Stanton 49
Malcolm 63, Freeman 23
Maxwell 40, Brady 38
McCook 45, Lexington 10
McCool Junction 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44
Meridian 35, Exeter/Milligan 18
Milford 30, Columbus Lakeview 27
Millard North 68, Omaha Marian 50
Minden 56, St. Paul 24
Nebraska Lutheran 64, Hampton 40
Niobrara-Verdigre 56, North Central 46
Norfolk Catholic 30, Pierce 29
North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 28
Oakland-Craig 65, Tekamah-Herman 21
Omaha Central 54, Bishop Neumann 32
Osmond-Randolph Co-op 27, Winside 26
Overton 64, Hi-Line 26
Palmyra 41, Conestoga 28
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 32, Mitchell 27
Plainview 49, West Holt 45
Platteview 67, Nebraska City 39
Ponca 59, Winnebago 12
Ravenna 43, Sutton 28
Sandhills Valley 46, Arthur County 41
Sandy Creek 39, Red Cloud 34
Scottsbluff 63, Chadron 50
Seward 52, Crete 40
Silver Lake 46, Franklin 14
South Loup 40, Arcadia-Loup City 27
Southwest 65, Loomis 21
St. Mary’s 65, Santee 25
Sterling 63, Mead 13
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 69, Anselmo-Merna 35
Syracuse 61, Plattsmouth 38
Thayer Central 63, Friend 24
Wagner, S.D. 75, O’Neill 27
Wahoo 64, Ralston 14
Wakefield 64, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28
Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 36
Westview 55, Omaha South 39
Wisner-Pilger 56, Twin River 46
Wynot 53, Creighton 17
York 42, Norris 20
Yutan 38, Ashland-Greenwood 22
River Cities Conference Tournament=
South Sioux City 62, Omaha Mercy 33
SPVA Tournament=
Chase County 61, Perkins County 43
Hershey 65, Sutherland 32
North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Kimball 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Diller-Odell vs. Southern, ccd.
Paxton vs. Hitchcock County, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
