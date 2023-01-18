ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 53, Ord 34

Alliance 49, Gordon/Rushville 43

Ansley-Litchfield 46, Pleasanton 43

Arapahoe 63, Axtell 58

Bellevue East 62, Millard West 52

Bennington 75, Buena Vista 20

Blair 46, Omaha Concordia 32

Blue Hill 49, Harvard 20

Burwell 38, Riverside 11

Centennial 45, Wilber-Clatonia 17

Central City 52, Schuyler 22

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Lutheran High Northeast 37

Crofton 52, Wayne 40

Cross County 44, Dorchester 30

David City 43, Shelby/Rising City 25

Deshler 40, Lawrence-Nelson 36

Douglas County West 68, Louisville 26

Dundy County-Stratton 35, Wallace 23

East Butler 48, Giltner 26

Elkhorn Valley 44, Wausa 35

Elmwood-Murdock 32, Parkview Christian 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Auburn 34

Fort Calhoun 47, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Wood River 30

Grand Island Northwest 33, North Platte 27

Guardian Angels 46, Battle Creek 35

High Plains Community 42, Heartland 39

Holdrege 31, Hastings 17

Homer 67, Tri County Northeast 33

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 43, Pawnee City 27

Johnson-Brock 44, Lewiston 34

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 42, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Lincoln East 44, Lincoln Northeast 32

Lincoln Lutheran 67, Aquinas 35

Lincoln Pius X 71, Norfolk 41

Lincoln Southwest 48, Papillion-LaVista South 37

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34, Arlington 30

Madison 50, Stanton 49

Malcolm 63, Freeman 23

Maxwell 40, Brady 38

McCook 45, Lexington 10

McCool Junction 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44

Meridian 35, Exeter/Milligan 18

Milford 30, Columbus Lakeview 27

Millard North 68, Omaha Marian 50

Minden 56, St. Paul 24

Nebraska Lutheran 64, Hampton 40

Niobrara-Verdigre 56, North Central 46

Norfolk Catholic 30, Pierce 29

North Bend Central 40, Columbus Scotus 28

Oakland-Craig 65, Tekamah-Herman 21

Omaha Central 54, Bishop Neumann 32

Osmond-Randolph Co-op 27, Winside 26

Overton 64, Hi-Line 26

Palmyra 41, Conestoga 28

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 32, Mitchell 27

Plainview 49, West Holt 45

Platteview 67, Nebraska City 39

Ponca 59, Winnebago 12

Ravenna 43, Sutton 28

Sandhills Valley 46, Arthur County 41

Sandy Creek 39, Red Cloud 34

Scottsbluff 63, Chadron 50

Seward 52, Crete 40

Silver Lake 46, Franklin 14

South Loup 40, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Southwest 65, Loomis 21

St. Mary’s 65, Santee 25

Sterling 63, Mead 13

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 69, Anselmo-Merna 35

Syracuse 61, Plattsmouth 38

Thayer Central 63, Friend 24

Wagner, S.D. 75, O’Neill 27

Wahoo 64, Ralston 14

Wakefield 64, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28

Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 36

Westview 55, Omaha South 39

Wisner-Pilger 56, Twin River 46

Wynot 53, Creighton 17

York 42, Norris 20

Yutan 38, Ashland-Greenwood 22

River Cities Conference Tournament=

South Sioux City 62, Omaha Mercy 33

SPVA Tournament=

Chase County 61, Perkins County 43

Hershey 65, Sutherland 32

North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Kimball 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Diller-Odell vs. Southern, ccd.

Paxton vs. Hitchcock County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

