Nebraska State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 47, Ord 33

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Yutan 27

Auburn 51, Falls City Sacred Heart 39

Axtell 58, Arapahoe 47

Bishop Neumann 85, Buena Vista 37

Blue Hill 64, Harvard 19

Central City 78, Schuyler 45

Columbus Scotus 53, North Bend Central 46

Cornerstone Christian 42, Cedar Bluffs 26

David City 73, Shelby/Rising City 31

Douglas County West 55, Louisville 33

Dundy County-Stratton 67, Wallace 36

East Butler 44, Giltner 31

Elkhorn Valley 76, Wausa 36

Exeter/Milligan 52, Meridian 29

Fort Calhoun 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19

Freeman 58, Malcolm 55, OT

Gordon/Rushville 55, Alliance 52

Grand Island Northwest 61, North Platte 46

Heartland 58, High Plains Community 46

Heartland Christian, Iowa 46, College View Academy 33

Hi-Line 81, Overton 69

Johnson-Brock 74, Lewiston 15

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Hartington-Newcastle 26

Lincoln East 60, Lincoln Northeast 55

Lincoln Lutheran 69, Aquinas 35

Lincoln Pius X 61, Norfolk 40

Lincoln Southwest 67, Papillion-LaVista South 64

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34, Arlington 31

Loomis 55, Southwest 50

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 31

Madison 53, Stanton 48

Maxwell 46, Brady 40

McCook 63, Lexington 58

McCool Junction 58, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44

Mead 63, Sterling 35

Milford 36, Columbus Lakeview 32

Millard North 69, Omaha Creighton Prep 62, OT

Millard West 60, Bellevue East 57

Minden 59, St. Paul 55, OT

Mullen 56, Twin Loup 15

Nebraska Lutheran 73, Hampton 31

Norfolk Catholic 51, Pierce 35

Norris 50, York 48

North Central 60, Niobrara-Verdigre 34

O’Neill 84, Wagner, S.D. 46

Oakland-Craig 71, Tekamah-Herman 41

Omaha Christian Academy 69, Whiting, Iowa 19

Omaha Concordia 58, Blair 42

Palmyra 59, Conestoga 43

Parkview Christian 64, Elmwood-Murdock 58

Pawnee City 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 56, Mitchell 34

Platteview 77, Nebraska City 31

Plattsmouth 40, Syracuse 26

Ravenna 48, Sutton 36

Santee 87, St. Mary’s 62

Scottsbluff 76, Chadron 46

Seward 52, Crete 40

Silver Lake 55, Franklin 48

South Loup 58, Arcadia-Loup City 24

Southern 52, Diller-Odell 49

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 68, Anselmo-Merna 30

Thayer Central 63, Friend 24

Tri County Northeast 32, Homer 29

Wahoo 93, Ralston 55

Wakefield 72, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 38

Wayne 53, Crofton 22

Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 36

West Holt 62, Plainview 46

Westview 74, Omaha South 69

Winnebago 51, Ponca 43

Winside 42, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25

Wisner-Pilger 62, Twin River 46

Wynot 58, Creighton 55

MAC Tournament=

Bayard 63, South Platte 43

Potter-Dix 72, Banner County 18

Panhandle Tournament=

Hemingford 70, Edgemont, S.D. 21

Morrill 66, Sioux County 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Paxton vs. Hitchcock County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

