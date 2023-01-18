Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 47, Ord 33
Ashland-Greenwood 49, Yutan 27
Auburn 51, Falls City Sacred Heart 39
Axtell 58, Arapahoe 47
Bishop Neumann 85, Buena Vista 37
Blue Hill 64, Harvard 19
Central City 78, Schuyler 45
Columbus Scotus 53, North Bend Central 46
Cornerstone Christian 42, Cedar Bluffs 26
David City 73, Shelby/Rising City 31
Douglas County West 55, Louisville 33
Dundy County-Stratton 67, Wallace 36
East Butler 44, Giltner 31
Elkhorn Valley 76, Wausa 36
Exeter/Milligan 52, Meridian 29
Fort Calhoun 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19
Freeman 58, Malcolm 55, OT
Gordon/Rushville 55, Alliance 52
Grand Island Northwest 61, North Platte 46
Heartland 58, High Plains Community 46
Heartland Christian, Iowa 46, College View Academy 33
Hi-Line 81, Overton 69
Johnson-Brock 74, Lewiston 15
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Hartington-Newcastle 26
Lincoln East 60, Lincoln Northeast 55
Lincoln Lutheran 69, Aquinas 35
Lincoln Pius X 61, Norfolk 40
Lincoln Southwest 67, Papillion-LaVista South 64
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34, Arlington 31
Loomis 55, Southwest 50
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 31
Madison 53, Stanton 48
Maxwell 46, Brady 40
McCook 63, Lexington 58
McCool Junction 58, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44
Mead 63, Sterling 35
Milford 36, Columbus Lakeview 32
Millard North 69, Omaha Creighton Prep 62, OT
Millard West 60, Bellevue East 57
Minden 59, St. Paul 55, OT
Mullen 56, Twin Loup 15
Nebraska Lutheran 73, Hampton 31
Norfolk Catholic 51, Pierce 35
Norris 50, York 48
North Central 60, Niobrara-Verdigre 34
O’Neill 84, Wagner, S.D. 46
Oakland-Craig 71, Tekamah-Herman 41
Omaha Christian Academy 69, Whiting, Iowa 19
Omaha Concordia 58, Blair 42
Palmyra 59, Conestoga 43
Parkview Christian 64, Elmwood-Murdock 58
Pawnee City 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 56, Mitchell 34
Platteview 77, Nebraska City 31
Plattsmouth 40, Syracuse 26
Ravenna 48, Sutton 36
Santee 87, St. Mary’s 62
Scottsbluff 76, Chadron 46
Seward 52, Crete 40
Silver Lake 55, Franklin 48
South Loup 58, Arcadia-Loup City 24
Southern 52, Diller-Odell 49
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 68, Anselmo-Merna 30
Thayer Central 63, Friend 24
Tri County Northeast 32, Homer 29
Wahoo 93, Ralston 55
Wakefield 72, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 38
Wayne 53, Crofton 22
Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 36
West Holt 62, Plainview 46
Westview 74, Omaha South 69
Winnebago 51, Ponca 43
Winside 42, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 25
Wisner-Pilger 62, Twin River 46
Wynot 58, Creighton 55
MAC Tournament=
Bayard 63, South Platte 43
Potter-Dix 72, Banner County 18
Panhandle Tournament=
Hemingford 70, Edgemont, S.D. 21
Morrill 66, Sioux County 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Paxton vs. Hitchcock County, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
