If you’re looking for some at-home fitness inspiration, Jennifer Garner has you covered. On January 18, the actor shared a video on Instagram of her working out in the comfort of her Brentwood home. In it, you can see her smiling her way through a variety of intense moves, including squats, box jumps, and burpees. She captioned the post in light and funny way that is typical of the actor: “If your kids call your workout Jazzercise and it nearly kills you to complete it, do you have the right to video yourself and put it out there to haunt them when they are fifty?”

BRENTWOOD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO