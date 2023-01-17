Frontier Fighting – St. Charles County Heritage Museum. These days we are so connected with the world that we receive news updates as they are happening. Tweets, posts, and internet news sites spew out an unending amount of information. Can you imagine how out of touch you would have been in the early 1800s? We stopped by the St. Charles County Heritage Museum to learn about frontier fighting around that time period. During our visit, they were featuring an exhibit named “The American Revolutionary War in the West”. This is a part of our regional history that we were unfamiliar with, so we were excited to check out this new gallery.

SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO