5 On Your Side

New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
FENTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody

(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat

WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
WILDWOOD, MO
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Axe-throwing business ‘Hatchet Haus’ opens in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The Hatchet Haus just opened up in St. Charles. The axe-throwing business is a unique amusement facility. Along with axe throwing, there are food, drinks, and darts if axes aren’t your thing. The owners got the idea for the business when they were on a date. They saw an opportunity to share their passion with the community they live in.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
ourchanginglives.com

Frontier Fighting – St. Charles County Heritage Museum

Frontier Fighting – St. Charles County Heritage Museum. These days we are so connected with the world that we receive news updates as they are happening. Tweets, posts, and internet news sites spew out an unending amount of information. Can you imagine how out of touch you would have been in the early 1800s? We stopped by the St. Charles County Heritage Museum to learn about frontier fighting around that time period. During our visit, they were featuring an exhibit named “The American Revolutionary War in the West”. This is a part of our regional history that we were unfamiliar with, so we were excited to check out this new gallery.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation was underway after a man was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County Tuesday night. At around 11:11 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to the intersection of Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue for a report of a person hit by a car. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man dead in three-car crash in South City involving stolen vehicle

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

