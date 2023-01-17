Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
New company granted request to operate St. Charles County water system
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri Public Service Commission has granted a new state-based utilities company permission to purchase and manage a water and sewer system in St. Charles County. Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc. (Confluence Rivers) has received a certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) to acquire...
St. Charles County Ambulance District reports record number of calls
The St. Charles County Ambulance District received more than 50,000 calls in 2022, according to Kyle Gaines, the district’s director of community relations.
New apartment complex, houses proposed at suburban retail center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A new apartment complex and subdivision are being proposed at an existing retail-focused development in west St. Louis County. Developer Greenberg Development Co. has submitted plans to rezone 11.8 acres at 16720, 16780 and 16700 Main St., along with 16795 and 16727 Manchester Road, at the Town Center development in Wildwood. A public hearing on the project will be held Tuesday night by the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
Here’s how you find out who’s digging on your street and why
South County residents say a gas line was hit by workers in their neighborhood, but they don't even know who's doing the work.
Missouri Senator Bill Eigel plans to cut personal property tax
Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss his plan to cut the personal property tax in Missouri in the near future!
mymoinfo.com
3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody
(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
KMOV
Wildwood mayor announces plans to run for Missouri Senate seat
WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Mayor of Wildwood has announced his plans to run for the Missouri Senate District 15 seat. Jim Bowlin has been the city’s mayor since 2016. His second term in the position will end in 2024. “Crime is hitting everyone in the District and...
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
koamnewsnow.com
MDC is requesting updates for certain landowners that receive no-cost permits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri of Conservation is reminding residents no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits to update the property information they submitted for 2023. Under the MDC Landowner Permit Application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost...
KMOV
Axe-throwing business ‘Hatchet Haus’ opens in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- The Hatchet Haus just opened up in St. Charles. The axe-throwing business is a unique amusement facility. Along with axe throwing, there are food, drinks, and darts if axes aren’t your thing. The owners got the idea for the business when they were on a date. They saw an opportunity to share their passion with the community they live in.
ourchanginglives.com
Frontier Fighting – St. Charles County Heritage Museum
Frontier Fighting – St. Charles County Heritage Museum. These days we are so connected with the world that we receive news updates as they are happening. Tweets, posts, and internet news sites spew out an unending amount of information. Can you imagine how out of touch you would have been in the early 1800s? We stopped by the St. Charles County Heritage Museum to learn about frontier fighting around that time period. During our visit, they were featuring an exhibit named “The American Revolutionary War in the West”. This is a part of our regional history that we were unfamiliar with, so we were excited to check out this new gallery.
Gun range holding ‘grand opening’ in St. Louis County
Range USA's Bridgeton site will host a grand opening celebration from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 22.
Man dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation was underway after a man was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County Tuesday night. At around 11:11 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to the intersection of Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue for a report of a person hit by a car. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
KMOV
Man dead in three-car crash in South City involving stolen vehicle
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
This monthly charge is going down for Ameren Missouri customers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Ameren Missouri customers can look forward to paying a little less on a certain monthly charge starting Feb. 1. The Missouri Public Service Commission on Friday approved Ameren's request to adjust the energy efficiency investment charge that appears on bills for its 1.29 million electric customers in the state.
UPDATE: St. Louis County girl missing for one week found safe
Police are looking for a child who went missing from her north St. Louis County home nearly one week ago.
mymoinfo.com
kttn.com
Chiropractor in Missouri pleads guilty to $3.5 million dollar health care, disability fraud
A chiropractor from Missouri on Thursday admitted that he falsely claimed to have a medical license and exaggerated patients’ medical conditions so they would fraudulently receive more than $3.5 million in disability payments from the Social Security Administration and private disability benefit insurers. Thomas G. Hobbs, 65, from Jefferson...
